Six Jamaicans amongst Ignite Caribbean 30 Under 30 Awards

The Washington DC-based, Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS) honored 30 leaders under the age of 30 years old, including six Jamaicans, with Ignite awards as Caribbean change-makers for exemplary work in their field of interest.

Thirty leaders at the Ignite Caribbean 30 Under 30 ChangeMaker Awards were honored on Saturday, June 25, 2022, commemorating National Caribbean American Heritage Month. The Emerging Leaders hailed from around the world. and represented a variety of sectors. This year we celebrated a 10-year-old entrepreneur – our youngest ever.

Ignite Caribbean has been celebrated officially, annually every June since 2016 when ICS tool the opportunity of Caribbean American Heritage Month to bring together Caribbean youth leaders everywhere to create a community of practice.

“We received an overwhelming response for the Ignite Caribbean 30 under 30 awards”, said Keishon Keane, Chair of the 2022 Program. “The pitch competition was very exhilarating”, he added. Chief Judge Dr. Shelley Cameron, author of the groundbreaking book, ‘Success Strategies of Caribbean Immigrants’ noted, “Once again, the stories of the enterprises, both business and social, being developed and managed by the members of the Cohort of 2022, were testament to a future of hope. Keynote speaker, Alphie Aiken wowed the audience with her Back To School wisdom and wit.

Denica Henry – Guyana Milan Scott – Jamaica Vianne Singh – Trinidad and Tobago David Adams – Guyana Marcus Lolo – Haiti Rianna Patterson – Dominica Tishana Foster – Jamaica Bernice Antoine – Trinidad and Tobago Farnaz Baksh – Guyana Lakeisha Singh – McKay – Guyana Seeta Dalloo – Guyana Ramona Chanderballi – Guyana Nicholas Kee – Jamaica Nahjae Nunes – Jamaica Maya Nanan – Trinidad and Tobago Ronelle King – Barbados Stephanie Simon – Guyana Michael Richmond – Guyana Abayomi Edwards – Dyer – Trinidad and Tobago Owen Waugh – Jamaica Karrah John – Trinidad and Tobago Tynecia Wilson – Trinidad and Tobago Shimell Mohabir – Guyana Tracell Frederick – Trinidad and Tobago Delroy Marks – Guyana Christin Coeppicus – Trinidad and Tobago Ashley Scott – Jamaica Nikhil Sankar – Guyana Frankie Rosso – Dominican Republic Lisa Onesia Hussain – Guyana

