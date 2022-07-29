Features

Six Jamaicans Amongst Ignite Caribbean 30 Under 30 Awards

2 hours ago
by Staff Writer
The Washington DC-based, Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS) honored 30 leaders under the age of 30 years old, including six Jamaicans,  with Ignite awards as Caribbean change-makers for exemplary work in their field of interest.

Thirty leaders at the Ignite Caribbean 30 Under 30 ChangeMaker Awards were honored on Saturday, June 25, 2022, commemorating National Caribbean American Heritage Month. The Emerging Leaders hailed from around the world. and represented a variety of sectors. This year we celebrated a 10-year-old entrepreneur – our youngest ever.

Ignite Caribbean has been celebrated officially, annually every June since 2016 when ICS tool the opportunity of Caribbean American Heritage Month to bring together Caribbean youth leaders everywhere to create a community of practice.

“We received an overwhelming response for the Ignite Caribbean 30 under 30 awards”, said Keishon Keane, Chair of the 2022 Program. “The pitch competition was very exhilarating”, he added. Chief Judge Dr. Shelley Cameron, author of the groundbreaking book, ‘Success Strategies of Caribbean Immigrants’ noted, “Once again, the stories of the enterprises, both business and social, being developed and managed by the members of the Cohort of 2022, were testament to a future of hope. Keynote speaker, Alphie Aiken wowed the audience with her Back To School wisdom and wit.

List honorees and their country.

  1. Denica Henry – Guyana
  2. Milan Scott – Jamaica
  3. Vianne Singh – Trinidad and Tobago
  4. David Adams – Guyana
  5. Marcus Lolo – Haiti
  6. Rianna Patterson – Dominica
  7. Tishana Foster – Jamaica
  8. Bernice Antoine – Trinidad and Tobago
  9. Farnaz Baksh – Guyana
  10. Lakeisha Singh – McKay – Guyana
  11. Seeta Dalloo – Guyana
  12. Ramona Chanderballi – Guyana
  13. Nicholas Kee – Jamaica
  14. Nahjae Nunes – Jamaica
  15. Maya Nanan – Trinidad and Tobago
  16. Ronelle King – Barbados
  17. Stephanie Simon – Guyana
  18. Michael Richmond – Guyana
  19. Abayomi Edwards – Dyer – Trinidad and Tobago
  20. Owen Waugh – Jamaica
  21. Karrah John – Trinidad and Tobago
  22. Tynecia Wilson – Trinidad and Tobago
  23. Shimell Mohabir – Guyana
  24. Tracell Frederick – Trinidad and Tobago
  25. Delroy Marks – Guyana
  26. Christin Coeppicus – Trinidad and Tobago
  27. Ashley Scott – Jamaica
  28. Nikhil Sankar – Guyana
  29. Frankie Rosso – Dominican Republic
  30. Lisa Onesia Hussain – Guyana

