Skip Marley & Tifa Added To Cedella Marley’s Football Is Freedom Event on October 24th in South Florida

Skip Marley, will be one of the featured entertainers at the half-time festivities for the International Friendly Showdown between Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz and Costa Rica’s La Sele.

Cedella Marley’s Football is Freedom inaugural event — a friendly international match between the National Women’s teams of Jamaica and Costa Rica, taking place at 5pm on October 24th at DVR PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale — has just received a boost of musical star power with the addition of Cedella’s son Skip Marley and dancehall star Tifa. The two popular Jamaican artists were announced today as special guest performers in the entertainment lineup. Tifa and the Grammy-nominated Skip Marley join an already stacked bill that includes DJ GQ (Y100 on iHeart, Tuff Gong Radio on SiriusXM), South Florida-based R&B artist Casely, and Costa Rica’s own, Byron Salas.

“Ball is life and music is life, so we’re bringing that type of vibe to Football is Freedom” offered Skip, who, like his legendary grandfather Bob Marley, is an avid soccer fan and player. The young Marley recently completed a string of live dates that included the Global Citizen Fest in NYC and two performance at Austin City Limits before returning home to Miami to film the official video for his brand new single “ Vibe (feat. Popcaan) .”