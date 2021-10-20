Skip Marley & Tifa Added To Cedella Marley’s Football Is Freedom Event on October 24th in South Florida

Skip Marley, will be one of the featured entertainers at the half-time festivities for the International Friendly Showdown between Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz and Costa Rica’s La Sele.

In addition to helping fund the new initiative, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to each national team. The “ Reggae Girlz ” (Jamaica) and “Las Sele” (Costa Rica) both arrive in South Florida on October 18th for a week of training and a two-game series. In adherence to FIFA-mandated COVID protocols, the delegations will be housed in protective isolation during the camp. The first match will be a closed-door scrimmage, and the finale will be a fundraising match open to the public. The camp is the result of a combined effort by the Bob Marley Foundation and Rita Marley Foundation.

The Reggae Girlz roster is as follows:

Sydney Schneider | Washington Spirit – Keeper

Swaby Chantelle | Glasgow Rangers FC – Defender

Jade Bailey | Liverpool FC – Midfielder

Vian Sampson | Charlton Atheletic – Midfielder

Konya Plummer | Orlando Pride (on loan to AIK Stockholm) – Defender

Chinyelu Asher | Washington Spirit – Midfielder

Kayla McKoy | Glasgow Rangers FC – Forward

Atlanta Primus | London City Lionesses – Forward

Khadija Shaw | Manchester City FC – Forward

Sashana Campbell | Unattached – Defender

Rebecca Spencer | Tottenham Hotspurs FC – Keeper

Allyson Swaby | AS Roma – Defender

Tierney Wiltshire | KUPS (Finland) – Midfielder

Drew Spence | Chelsea FC – Midfielder

Cheyna Matthews | Louisville FC – Forward

Marlo Sweatman | Haladas FC (Hungary) – Midfielder

Satara Murray | Bristol City FC – Defender

Yazmeen Jamieson | P18 IK (Sweden) – Keeper

Sade Adamolekun | University of Southern California – Midfielder

Trudi Carter | FC Gintra (Lithuania) – Forward

Kiki Van Zanten | University of Notre Dame – Forward

Football Is Freedom is presented by Cedella Marley Enterprises in association with Black Tower Agency. Other sponsors and partners include Visit Fort Lauderdale, KICS International, Bob Marley Foundation, Carib Brewery, Reggae Girlz Foundation, and Riddims Marketing.

Ticket prices range from $20.00 to $125.00 (all-inclusive VIP) and are available now through Ticketmaster: https://www.ticketmaster.com/football-is-freedom-fort-lauderdale-florida-10-24-2021/event/0D005B41906CAEE0

For vendor/food truck information please contact Riddims Marketing (954) 251-1643.

Further details about the event and the initiative are available in the Football Is Freedom app, which can be downloaded in the Google Play and iTunes stores.