Song By Jamaican-Heritage Rapper Featured In Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls Documentary, “Last Dance” - Jamaicans.com

A song by Special Ed, a Jamaican-American rapper, has been included in Michael Jordan’s documentary series entitled “Last Dance.” The song “I Got It Made” is featured in Part 5 of the documentary. In the segment featuring the song, Jordan’s deal with Nike, the iconic sportswear brand, is explored. This segment also includes commentary by Spike Lee relating to the commercials he created for Nike and how he included Mike sneakers in his film “Do the Right Thing.”

Rapper Special Ed paid homage to his Jamaican heritage in the hit recording “I’m the Magnificent”. The song features samples of the reggae/dub tunes “007 (Shanty Town)” by Desmond Dekker (1967) and “Double Barrel” by Dave & Ansel Collins (1971).

The rapper and record producer Special Ed, whose given name is Edward K. Archer, was born in New York in 1972 and lived in Flatbush in Brooklyn. His father is Afro-Jamaican, and his mother is Indo-Jamaican. The family later moved from Brooklyn to Canarsie. He is best known for the songs “I Got It Made,” “Think About It,” and “I’m the Magnificent,” all of which were included on his debut album entitled “Youngest in Charge.” This album was released in 1989 when he was just 18 years old. Special Ed is identified as part of the East Coast hip-hop scene. He attended Erasmus High School. At age 15, he developed a relationship with his neighbor “Hitman” Howie Tee, who helped him create his demo. Special Ed’s “youngest in Charge” album sold over half a million copies. Later on, he was a member of the Crooklyn Dodgers, a group developed in order to perform on Spike Lee’s film “Crooklyn.” He released his album “Still Got It Made” on his own label in 2004.

The documentary series “Last Dance” premiered on ESPN in the United States, with broadcasts scheduled for five consecutive Sundays from April 18, 2020, to May 17, 2020. The series is also available through Netflix. “The Last Dance” was directed by Jason Hehir; It follows one of the all-time great teams in sports, Michael Jordan, and the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s. It features previously unseen footage from the 1997-1998 season when the team sought its sixth NBA championship title in eight years.