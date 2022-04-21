South Florida Golf Tournament Offers $500 Prize to Jamaican Alumni High School Team with Lowest Score

The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida’s Blue Links Classic Golf Tournament to be held at the prestigious Jacaranda Golf Club in Plantation, Florida on Saturday, May 14, 2022, will donate $500 to the school or alumni association of the school whose Non-JC School Team posts the lowest score amongst registered Non-JC School Teams.

The $500 is being given to provide an opportunity for another school to benefit from the funds raised from the Blue Links Classic tournament.

A Non-JC School Team is any 4-golfer team whose members include at least 2 past students of the school. The other members of the team can be guests, but the team must include at least 2 past students of the school.

Below are the instructions to register a Non-JC School Team for the tournament.

Register the 4-golfer team on the tournament website (https://bluelinksgolf.com/register) Include the name of the school in the team name when registering the golfers After registering the team send an email to [email protected] and include in the email: The name of the school The names of the past students The names of the other golfers in the team (if any)

N.B. A team can only be registered for one school!!

For further information please visit the tournament site (https://bluelinksgolf.com) or contact Paul Weir at (732) 221-8129 or by email at [email protected]

ABOUT THE JAMAICA COLLEGE OLD BOYS ASSOCIATION OF FLORIDA

The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida established in 2004 as a 501(c) (3). The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida is committed to uphold the traditions of excellence of Jamaica College as one of the foremost educational institution in the country of Jamaica and to support the school in the development of its students.

Photo by Peter Drew on Unsplash