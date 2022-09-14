St. Hugh’s High School Alumnae Association of Atlanta Announce The Kevin Boothe Walk For Eduction

After a hiatus of 2 years, we are once again calling on individuals globally to support the walkathon being hosted by the Atlanta Chapter of the St. Hugh’s High School Alumnae Association. All proceeds from this walk will provide much needed scholarships to the cygnets at St. Hugh’s High School for Girls in Kingston, Jamaica. The walkathon takes place Saturday October 8th, 8:00 a.m, at McDaniel Farm Park, 3251 McDaniel Road, Duluth, GA. 30096.

The theme this year “Walking for Education” is in honor of the late Kevin Boothe, an awesome friend and stalwart supporter of the Atlanta chapter. Kevin was a Kingston College alumni who sadly passed away unexpectedly in 2020. Kevin was a dedicated friend to our chapter and an ardent supporter of all our events. We are humbled to have this walkathon in his memory.

The Atlanta chapter is looking forward to your participation and support in this hybrid walkathon where you can either walk or run, virtually or in person. Teams are encouraged for this fun and noncompetitive walk so feel free to recruit individuals, family members, friends, co-workers and neighbors.

It is easy to sign up and/or donate to our walk. Walkers can register on our website, atlantaswans.org and donations can be made by using Zelle – [email protected] PayPal – PayPal.Me/shhsaa665 or by check payable to SHHSAA 360 Double Springs Way, Milton Ga. 30004.

Please lend your support to this worthy cause.

#FidelitasStrong #FortisLove

About St. Hugh’s High School Alumnae Association

The St. Hugh’s High School Alumnae Association is an Atlanta-based 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization that was founded over 25 years ago. Our primary focus is to support the interests of past and present students of our alma mater, St. Hugh’s High School, for girls, which is located in Kingston, Jamaica.