St. Hugh’s High School Shines: Medals at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships 2024

St. Hugh’s High School from Jamaica made waves at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships 2024 in Orlando, Florida, securing a silver medal in the Super Varsity Non-Tumbling category. The championships featured over a thousand teams from across the United States, Canada, and other countries competing for medals. The St. Hugh’s team displayed exceptional skill, teamwork, and spirit, capturing the hearts of the audience and judges alike.

Their journey to the championships was marked by dedication and hard work, as the St. Hugh’s team tirelessly practiced their routines to perfection. They had won several competitions in Jamaica to secure their place as competitors representing Jamaica in ready to showcase their talent to the world, in Orlando.

As they took the mat at the ESPN Sports Complex, the St. Hugh’s team dazzled with their energetic routines, perfectly synchronized stunts, and enthusiastic chants. Their performance was a testament to their months of training and commitment to excellence.

St. Hugh’s High School is no stranger to international competition, having previously won gold at the National High School Cheerleading Championship in 2016. The team’s success in 2024 further solidifies their reputation as the Jamaican powerhouse in the world of cheerleading, bringing pride to their school and country.

Cedar Grove Falcons visiting Consul General Oliver Mair in Miami before heading to Orlando

The Cedar Grove Falcons, another Jamaican team, also made their mark at the championships, earning second place in the Varsity Coed / Large Varsity Non Tumble Nations Rankings.

The Iris Gelly Sharks, also representing Jamaica, achieved fourth place in the Varsity Nations Rankings, further demonstrating the depth of talent in Jamaican cheerleading.

These achievements are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of the St. Hugh’s High School, Cedar Grove Falcons, and Iris Gelly Sharks cheerleading teams. Congratulations to all three teams for their outstanding performances and for representing Jamaica with pride at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships 2024.