Sting & Shaggy Wins 2019 Grammy For Best Reggae Album

Sting & Shaggy won the 2019 Grammy For Best Reggae Album with 44/876 . The results were posted on the Recording Academy twitter page and during the pre-telecast at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This is Shaggy’s second Grammy award. He won a Grammy Award in 1996 for the album “Boombastic”. Sting has won multiple Grammy’s through the years with his last being in 2007 for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for the album “Always on Your Side (featuring Sheryl Crow)”. This is Sting’s his first nomination under the reggae category with his collaboration with Shaggy. Last year Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley won the 2018 Grammy for the album “Stony Hill”. The 61st GRAMMY Awards will be broadcasted live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th, 2019, on CBS at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time/5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Alicia Keys will host the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album, which was originally called the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Recording, was first presented in 1985. Black Uhuru received the first award.

The list of nominees for the Best Reggae Album award for 2019 were: Black Uhuru for the album “As The World Turns”, Etana for the album “Reggae Forever”, Ziggy Marley for the album “Rebellion Rises”, Protoje for the album “A Matter Of Time” and Sting & Shaggy for the album “44/876”. Below are the album covers and release dates for the list of Best Reggae Albums that were nominated for 2019.

Sting & Shaggy – 44/876 (WINNER)

Released on April 20, 2018 by A&M Records, Interscope Records and Cherrytree Records (Labels)

.

Ziggy Marley – Rebellion Rises

Released on May 18, 2018 by Sony Music Latin (Label)



Etana – Reggae Forever

Released on March 8, 2018 by Tad’s International (Label)

Black Uhuru – As The World Turns

Released on September 7, 2018 by Black Uhuru Official (Label)