Sun Country Airlines Expands Flights to Jamaica

Sun Country Airlines just made it easier to visit Jamaica with the addition of new flights departing from Dallas-Fort Worth and arriving in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The new route officially launched May 24, 2019 and will include a flight on Mondays and Fridays throughout the summer season.

The Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area has become an epicenter for travel from the U.S. to various Caribbean destinations and Sun Country is a favorite carrier due to its low-cost fares. The additional weekly flights are part of new management at Sun Country and its efforts to increase the airline’s presence throughout the Caribbean. The company has added 19 new routes to seven destinations, marking an ambitious expansion project.

New routes will include the company’s headquarters in Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN, along with those in Chicago, IL; Las Vegas, NV; Newark, NJ; Portland, OR; Philadelphia, PA; Sacramento, CA; Nashville, TN; San Antonio, TX; Providence, RI, and Washington, DC. With the new flights, it brings the company’s routes to a total of 86 in 53 airports, but without enlarging its fleet.

Sun Country was founded in 1983 by a group of pilots and flight attendants operating a single jetliner and with an entire staff of just 36 people. The airline became well known for its low-cost airfares and as an affordable bridge to tropical destinations including Belize, Jamaica, Mexico and St. Kitts. The airline has also flown charters to support U.S. military troops around the globe.

The new weekly flights to Montego Bay are a welcome addition for anyone traveling to Jamaica. The scheduling of the flights enables individuals to escape for a quick weekend getaway or an extended relaxing stay on the island paradise.

Photo Source: Sun Country Airlines Facebook, Sun Country Airlines media page