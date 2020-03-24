Supermodel Winnie Harlow Launches Shoes Inspired By Her Jamaican Heritage

A new spring fashion shoe collection has been introduced by supermodel Winnie Harlow. She has based the line’s design on ideas inspired by her Jamaican heritage. The collection was developed together with Steve Madden. The new collection follows the very successful launch of a collection from Harlow and Madden in 2019, as they expect the 2020 line to be their final collaboration. Harlow, 25, is of Jamaican descent and had as her goal for the current fashion season to create a collection for warm weather by using bright neon colors along with “interesting” elements to embellish the shoes. These include rope, rhinestones, and buckles. Styles in the spring collection include the rope-tie “Dancehall” design and “Rumpunch” footwear in neon shades with utility buckles that provide an extra touch of flair. The advertising campaign for the new spring shoe line is being photographed by fashion professional Steven Klein.

Referring to her 2019 fashion line, Harlow told The Daily Mail newspaper in the United Kingdom, ‘Last season, I named each style in the collection after a loved one; this spring I wanted to expand on that personal touch and tap into my Jamaican heritage. Both of my parents are from Jamaica, and I have always felt very rooted in the culture there.’ The new Silhouette collection items include a square-toe stiletto thong sandal and a stack0-heel rhinestone combat boot, as well as a PVC pump. Harlow believes the line has something for everyone. The DANCEHALL stiletto sandal features a multi-colored rope toe and ankle wraps. Harlow says this is her favorite style in the collection. She added that her heritage has always influenced her every-day style choices and that it even extends to the looks she presents at red-carpet events.

Winnie Harlow credits Steve Madden with giving her a chance to bring her style and Jamaican heritage to the marketplace in a creative manner. Madden expressed his excitement for the new collection and believes the duo’s customers will like the choices available in the new line.

Prices for items in the collection range from $119.95 to $141.95.

Photo source:Steven Klein, Instagram