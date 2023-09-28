Taste Bits of Jamaica Returns for Its 8th Year in Brooklyn New York

Get ready to embark on a vibrant journey to Jamaica without leaving the borough of Brooklyn! Taste Bits of Jamaica, the beloved cultural showcase of Jamaican flavors and traditions, is back for its 8th year on Saturday, September 30, 2023, 3:00-10:00 pm. Hosted at the picturesque Rooftop of Brooklyn Commons, 495 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, this event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Jamaican culture.

Celebrating Vibrant Flavors of Jamaican Food

For the past seven years Taste Bits of Jamaica has delighted attendees with its unique, exquisite, intimately curated experience. This year we invite you once again to savor the indelible flavors of the island that so many know and love. From the world-famous jerk chicken to the scintillating and hypnotic rum punch, Taste Bits of Jamaica promises to tantalize your taste buds. Jamaica’s unique, vibrant flavors will be showcased in its foods, fruits, herbs, and spices, reminding everyone why Jamaicans are considered “vibrant and spicy!” Under the theme “Pineapple Notes with hints of Lime and Ginger,” this year’s event promises an array of new features and surprises.

“Whether you’re a long-time fan or experiencing our culture for the first time, Taste Bits of Jamaica aims to rejuvenate and inspire from a place of nostalgia,” said Kim Morrison, owner of Unique Weddings and Tours, and the brainchild behind the event. “For newcomers, it’s a gentle nudge to consider Jamaica as your next travel destination—the full island experience awaits!” she continues.

Cultural Extravangza in New York

New York City, melting pot of cultures and people, offers the perfect backdrop for this cultural extravaganza. The borough of Brooklyn, known for its accessibility and diversity, is an ideal setting for celebrating Jamaican heritage and flavors. Much like Unique’s customer base, attendees of Taste Bits of Jamaica have a passion for travel, a curiosity for cultures, and a deep appreciation for the warmth that comes from embracing diversity.

Music will also take center stage at the event, paying homage to Jamaica’s rich musical heritage; Mento, Ska, Reggae, and Dancehall have long captured the hearts of people worldwide. Jamaica’s culture is steeped in its African ancestry and the experiences of its forefathers. The rich storytelling through folk songs and memorable ‘sayings’ reflects a language that has been preserved through generations, and this legacy will be celebrated through the musical selections, the food and the mini-museum.

Wrapping it all up, Andrea Daley, publicist for the event, added, “Taste Bits of Jamaica is a one-of-a-kind event, and we can’t wait to share the magic of Jamaica with you. Let’s celebrate the vibrancy of Jamaican culture together!”

Sponsors are Grace Foods USA; Club Kingston and Club Mobay; CMM Inc.; LC Promotions; Jamaica Tourist Board; Brooklyn Commons; Jammins Entertainment; Bullzii Marketing; Braata Productions; American Foundation for The University of the West Indies; TK’s Kake Kingdom; and Caribbean Times.

Tickets for this cultural extravaganza are available at a cost of $70, offering tremendous value for an evening filled with authentic Jamaican experiences, food, flavors, and music and may be purchased at Eventbrite.

So, mark your calendars and head to Brooklyn on Saturday September 30th from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the Rooftop of Brooklyn Commons, 495 Flatbush Avenue.

Photo – Shaun Walsh