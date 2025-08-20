Team Jamaica Makes History with Record Medal Haul at NACAC 2025

Team Jamaica wrote a new chapter in Jamaican athletics history at the 2025 NACAC Senior Championships in Freeport, Bahamas. The team captured a record-breaking 25 medals over three days of competition from August 15–17, with a strong showing across track and field events. This medal haul included 10 gold, 7 silver, and 8 bronze, making it the nation’s best-ever performance at the NACAC Championships.

This success surpassed the previous record of 24 medals set in 2022, also in Freeport. It also highlighted Jamaica’s depth of talent, not only in sprinting but in jumps, throws, and relays.

Gold Medal Performances

Jamaica’s 10 gold medals reflected excellence across multiple disciplines.

Fedrick Dacres – Discus

Amoi Brown – 100m

Demario Prince – 110m hurdles

Jonielle Smith – 100m

Nikoaii Williams – Long Jump

Samantha Hall – Discus

Mixed 4x400m Relay

Nickisha Pryce – 400m

Shanieka Ricketts – Triple Jump

Men’s 4x400m Relay

Samantha Hall

Silver Medal Winners

Jamaica added 7 silver medals, showcasing the competitive depth of the squad.

Ryiem Forde – 100m

Nayoka Clunis – Hammer Throw

Sanique Walker – 400m hurdles

Malik James-King – 400m hurdles

Christopher Taylor – 200m

Rusheen McDonald – 400m

Men’s 4x100m Relay

Ashanie Romine Smith

Bronze Medal Standouts

The bronze medals were equally important, pushing Jamaica’s total to 25.

Jahiem Stern – 110m hurdles

Assinie Wilson – 400m hurdles

Shawn-D Thompson – Long Jump

Kelly-Ann Beckford – 800m

Tyrice Taylor – 800m

Gabrielle Matthews – 200m

Elvis Graham – Javelin

Chad Wright – Discus

With podium finishes in middle-distance and field events, Team Jamaica proved it can compete strongly beyond the traditional sprint powerhouse image.

Gabrielle Matthews

Team Jamaica’s Growth at NACAC

Since the first edition of the NACAC Senior Championships in 2007, Jamaica has steadily built a reputation as one of the strongest nations in the Americas. While the United States traditionally tops the medal table, Jamaica’s 2025 performance showed the country’s growing influence and consistency in international athletics.

The record-breaking performance in Freeport will inspire the next generation of Jamaican athletes and strengthen the country’s presence heading into future global competitions.

Looking Ahead

With 25 medals, Team Jamaica not only set a new benchmark but also showed signs of even greater success to come. From emerging talents like Demario Prince and Nikoaii Williams to experienced stars like Fedrick Dacres and Shanieka Ricketts, the team combined youth and experience to deliver its best NACAC results in history.

This championship performance sets the stage for Jamaica’s preparations for the upcoming World Championships and Olympics, where the athletes will aim to turn regional success into global dominance.

Photos – Ashanie Romine Smith, Gabrielle Matthews, Samantha Hall