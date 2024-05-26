The 1 Marriage Disturbance Causing Heavy Turbulence

I got such a scare as I flew from Jamaica for the first time in my life many years ago. I have never heard of the word turbulence until that day. I am a country boy from a small place called Linstead. I can remember being so nervous as I sat at the window seat. It was a pretty empty flight. The take off was pretty smooth but once the plane starting ascending my ears popped and I thought I was going to lose my hearing. I remember a man giving me a gum and told me to chew it and it will help. It helped indeed. I thought that was the worst part of the flight. All of a sudden I saw some clouds and as we went through the clouds I felt the plane drop hard. I heard screams and I felt like we were about to die. It was not a good experience.

There is a major disturbance hitting marriage relationships today causing heavy turbulence and it is taking over in such a vast way. Husbands and wives are not sure how to stay grounded in the relationship due to this one major disturbance. It is shaking marriage relationships to the core and leading even to singleness while married. Families are separated by it. Couples are no longer becoming one flesh due to its impact. Wives are left lonely. Husbands are craving for attention from their wives. This disturbance will not stop unless husbands and wives maintain control of the journey and not allow autopilot to fly the marriage airplane. This disturbance is so strong that it leads to an addiction at times….

The Cell Disturbance

John and Mary are such a beautiful married couple. They started out with such a great marriage relationship. They displayed the ultimate example of becoming ONE. They have been married for over forty years and are from the era where home telephones were the thing. They would leave home and had only each other to speak with. They did not have the disturbance from multiple chat groups with over hundreds of text messages blasting from each chat group, taking time away from building their relationship. No wonder they stayed married for such a long time.

Then came the cell distraction and addiction. Mary got a cellphone and John followed along and got one too. Their marriage was never the same anymore. The cell went everywhere they went and caused such a major disturbance in their relationship. Instead of speaking to each other they spoke to each other while speaking with others in different chat groups at the same time. John started to get resentful and Mary blamed John for spending too much time with others on the cellphone. They eventually separated. They are now working to get back together to experience the great marriage they once had. Thank God!

The cellphone is not the problem. The cellphone user is the problem. When a cellphone controls a spouse it controls the marriage relationship which can lead to divorce. It is the most complained about thing I hear from married couples. Until couples get a hold of the cellphone disturbance in marriages and families and start taking control of its use, there will always be major turbulence. Put it down. Take control of it and huddle up and enjoy each other in marriage. You deserve what you have been building to be a great and loving marriage.

Subscribe to our youtube channel “Marriage In A Minute”

Contact information: Carim Hyatt’s Profile – edit (dot.cards)

Get your copy of STAYING MARRIED BECOMING ONE FLESH AT: https://www.amazon.com/STAYING-MARRIE…

Be encouraged as you watch our TBN video interview on marriage.

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a radio talk show reaching all over the world. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has led him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families.

Read all our marriage articles on Jamaicans.com

Visit the Marriage Vantage Point website for great resources to help you and your spouse.

Listen to our weekly podcasts.

Photo – Deposit Photos