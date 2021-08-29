The 10 Best #MyCoconutStand Photos from the Sha’Carri Richardson Liked Offensive Tweet 

A rude tweet meant to disrespect Jamaicans which was like by USA track athlete Sha’Carri Richardson has become a rallying call for photo posts under the Twitter hashtag #MyCoconutStand

The tweet @yungjulezzzz reads, “Not y’all Jamaicans still talking sh*t when y’all gotta walk barefoot to your coconut stand everyday for a living.”

Early in the week Sha’Carri Richardson liked an offensive tweet saying Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce looked like Lil Wayne.

Jamaicans have made the “coconut stand” tweet Richardson liked as a motivation to display photos of the scenes in Jamaica using the hashtag #MyCoconutStand

Here are our picks for the 15 best photos from #MyCoconutStand

1. #MyCoconutStand …. and yes it is true… sometimes we don’t wear shoes – @rayice2000

2. We are surrounded by #MyCoconutStand and we love it! – @LisaSoares

3. The parish of Portland is unmatched. My favorite part of #mycoconutstand – @AshtonEthan

4. #MyCoconutStand some classics – @ShaquielBrooks

5. #MyCoconutStand – Thanks for giving me a free pass to photo dump – @itsleahcar

6. Chillin near #MyCoconutStand – @SteveEdwardsJA

7. Me on my way to #MyCoconutStand – @_ceeshan

8. Beautiful Saturday morning here at #MyCoconutStand – @EmpressTaniB

9. Can you imagine the coconuts from here?!Flag of Jamaica #MyCoconutStand – @Shaedye

10. Find me right at the coconut stand #MyCoconutStand – @_Neeshuur

To see more photos search Twitter using the hashtag #MyCoconutStand