The 10 Best #MyCoconutStand Photos from the Sha’Carri Richardson Liked Offensive Tweet 

A rude tweet meant to disrespect Jamaicans which was like by USA track athlete Sha’Carri Richardson has become a rallying call for photo posts under the Twitter hashtag #MyCoconutStand
The tweet @yungjulezzzz reads, “Not y’all Jamaicans still talking sh*t when y’all gotta walk barefoot to your coconut stand everyday for a living.”
Early in the week Sha’Carri Richardson liked an offensive tweet saying Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce looked like Lil Wayne.
Jamaicans have made the “coconut stand” tweet Richardson liked as a motivation to display photos of the scenes in Jamaica using the hashtag #MyCoconutStand
Here are our picks for the 15 best photos from #MyCoconutStand
1. #MyCoconutStand …. and yes it is true… sometimes we don’t wear shoes – @rayice2000
2. We are surrounded by #MyCoconutStand and we love it! – @LisaSoares
3. The parish of Portland is unmatched. My favorite part of #mycoconutstand – @AshtonEthan
4. #MyCoconutStand some classics – @ShaquielBrooks
5. #MyCoconutStand – Thanks for giving me a free pass to photo dump – @itsleahcar
6. Chillin near #MyCoconutStand – @SteveEdwardsJA
7. Me on my way to #MyCoconutStand – @_ceeshan
8. Beautiful Saturday morning here at #MyCoconutStand – @EmpressTaniB
9. Can you imagine the coconuts from here?!Flag of Jamaica #MyCoconutStand – @Shaedye
10. Find me right at the coconut stand #MyCoconutStand – @_Neeshuur
To see more photos search Twitter using the hashtag #MyCoconutStand