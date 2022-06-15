The Anancy Festival Returns to South Florida at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum on June 25, 2022

Families across South Florida are invited to enjoy a day filled with Caribbean cultural activities as the annual Anancy Festival returns. On Saturday, June 25, 2022, in celebration of Caribbean-American Heritage Month, Island SPACE Caribbean Museum at the Broward Mall, in association with the Caribbean Edge Kids and Jamaicans.com, will host festivities from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Then, as part of Broward Mall’s Colors of Caribe community festival, Island SPACE will join the fun inside the mall, where a variety of other vibrant, Caribbean-themed activities will take place until 5:00pm.

At the start of the day’s events, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, children can participate in a talent show with singing, dancing and poetry, enjoy traditional West Indian ring games, interact with cultural characters, and play beloved island games like jacks and marbles. From 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, families are invited to explore the museum’s pop-up station inside the mall, featuring additional kid-friendly activities. Adults are welcome to try their hand at traditional Caribbean pastimes like ludo, dominoes and cards on the museum’s patio throughout the day.

Anancy (also spelled Anansi or Ananse), the spider man, a character from West African folklore, is a trickster known for outsmarting formidable opponents. Popular across the Caribbean and African diasporas, stories of his escapades typically teach valuable life lessons. The Anancy Festival was created by Xavier Murphy, founder of Jamaicans.com, educator Cathy Kleinhans and Dr. Andrea Shaw, Dean of Nova Southeastern University’s Farquhar Honors College. Since 2008, the festival has connected children of Caribbean descent with the traditions of their ancestors through story, song, dance, art, crafts, poetry, book readings and other art forms.

Caribbean Edge Kids is a Facebook Live series dedicated to cultivating cultural intelligence in children. Its hosts will lead the children’s activities throughout the day.

Learn more about this year’s Anancy Festival at islandspacefl.org/anancy2022.

Broward Mall is celebrating the Caribbean diaspora on Saturday, June 25 with Colors of Caribe, a day full of culture, fun and music, where the whole community can celebrate the spirit of the Caribbean. Colors of Caribe will take place from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, and feature Caribbean-centric entertainment and activities at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum and throughout the mall.

