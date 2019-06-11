The Best Things to Do and See in the Bahamas

The official name of the Bahamas is the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. The state is located in the Lucayan Archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean to the north of Cuba and consists of over 100 islands. cays, and islets. Its capital city of Nassau is located on New Providence island. The name “the Bahamas” may refer either to the entire state or to its larger island chain. According to the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, the Bahamas territory encompasses 180,000 square miles of ocean space. The Bahamas is where Columbus made his first landfall in the New World. The Bahamas became a colony of Britain in 1718 and became an Independent Commonwealth realm in 1973 . Its long and varied history has made it one of the most interesting places to visit in the region. Some of its top attractions are listed below.

1. Dean’s Blue Hole

The geological feature known as a “blue hole” is a sinkhole that has an entrance submerged under the surface of a body of water. There are several blue holes in the world, but Dean’s Blue Hole in the Bahamas is notable because it is the deepest one known at 663 feet. It is located west of Clarence Town on Long Island. On some days, the water is so clear that visibility measures 115 feet. A great place for divers.

2. The Swimming Pigs

Located in the Outer Exuma Islands, Big Major Cay is a small island that is, in effect, “ruled” by pigs. The feral pigs of Pig Beach are one of the most popular attractions in the Bahamas. Pigs from the island will swim to visiting boats, and depending on their mood, will swim with tourists and share their lunches. More unique than swimming with dolphins!

3. Pirates of Nassau Interactive Museum

The legends of pirates in the Caribbean has been made popular by film and story, but there were actual pirates in the region during what has been called “The Golden Age of Piracy.” This historical period lasted from about 1690 to 1720 and had a major effect on the capital city of the Bahamas, Nassau. In the museum, visitors can learn about how pirates were executed, kinds of weapons they used, and discover popular pirate legends.

4. The Marching Flamingoes

A not-to-be-missed spectacle for animal lovers at Ardastra Gardens, Zoo and Conservation Center. On view is a wide variety of animals that are indigenous to the Bahamas. The most famous of these animals is the flamingo, and the Center has developed a daily performance with the big birds known as “the Marching Flamingos” in which visitors can see these creatures displayed at their very best.

5. Join a Junkanoo Rush in Nassau

This national festival is rooted in the region’s slave period and occurs on Boxing Day, the day after Christmas, each year and on New Year’s Day. The festival includes the music of goatskin drums, crepe paper decorations, and participants in feather-plumed costumes. Dancers move along Bay Street in Nassau in a colorful spectacle that is well worth seeing. Tickets for the event sell out fast so act early.

6. Gold Rock Beach

This is a good place to relax. The beach receives high ratings for its serenity and excellent wading opportunities. Visitors can also set up chairs on the sand and just chill out. Picnic tables are available for use by beachgoers who bring their own meals.

7. Little Stirrup Cay

This is a prime location for water sports. Also known as CoCo Cay, it features an excellent variety of activities including snorkeling, scuba diving, a Jet Wave tour, kayaking, a glass-bottom boat tour, a nature walk, and parasailing. After the fun and physical exertion, visitors can relax on the beach and enjoy tropical drinks and cool ocean breezes.