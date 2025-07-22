Before Kingston, there was Port Royal, a notorious city once described as the “wickedest city in the world.” Home to English buccaneers like Sir Henry Morgan, Port Royal prospered from plundered Spanish wealth and served as a key naval and trading post in the Caribbean. But its infamy came to an end, giving way to the rise of Kingston — a new settlement that would eventually become Jamaica’s capital city and centre of power. Below is a timeline capturing Kingston’s evolution from a place of refuge to Jamaica’s cultural, political and commercial capital.

7 June 1692: The Day the Earth Shook

At 11:43 a.m., a powerful earthquake struck Port Royal, followed by a devastating tsunami. Around two-thirds of the city sank into the sea, killing roughly 3,000 people. Survivors fled inland to the Liguanea Plain, only to face further hardship as many succumbed to exposure and disease.

22 July 1692: Kingston Is Established

Just two weeks after the disaster, the colonial government moved swiftly to establish a new town. They purchased 200 acres of land known as Colonel Barry’s Hog Crawle from Sir William Beeston for £1,000. Early maps even labelled the area as “Beeston,” a nod to the land’s former owner.

Surveyor John Goffe was tasked with laying out the new township. His grid-based plan was designed to support trade and facilitate movement. On 22 July, the town of Kingston was officially founded, with land grants issued to settlers.

Port Royal earthquake 1692 by Jan Luyken and Pieter van der Aa via Wiki Commons

1703: Fire Seals Port Royal’s Fate

Despite Kingston’s foundation, many Jamaicans still clung to Port Royal’s prestige and attempted to rebuild. That changed in 1703, when a major fire destroyed most of what had survived the earthquake, forcing residents to relocate. Many moved to Kingston, never to return.

That same year, Kingston was named Jamaica’s main seat of trade and the island’s head port of entry. This marked the beginning of its commercial dominance.

1713: Kingston Becomes a Parish

Kingston’s importance continued to grow. In 1713, it was officially recognised as a parish and granted the right to send three representatives to the Jamaican Assembly. Its legal and political status now matched its economic significance.

1842–1845: Infrastructure Takes Shape

By the 19th century, Kingston was undergoing steady development. In 1842, it received its first public water supply from the Hope River. Though unfiltered and limited in reach, it served roughly 1,600 homes.

On 21 November 1845, Jamaica’s first railway opened, connecting Kingston to Spanish Town. A coaling station was soon added near East Street, making the city a key stop for steamers heading to Central and South America. This increased traffic brought both visibility and revenue.

A historical view depicting Port Royal and Kingston Harbour in Jamaica.

Mid-1700s: A Case for Capital Status

Calls to make Kingston the capital of Jamaica emerged as early as the mid-18th century. Governor Admiral Charles Knowles argued that the city’s port capacity exceeded all others on the island. Its location also facilitated brisk trade, including illicit dealings with Spanish colonies in the region.

However, the proposal faced strong opposition. Spanish Town had served as the capital for over 230 years, and many doubted Kingston’s readiness to replace it. The British Crown ultimately rejected the bill, but momentum continued to build.

1872: Kingston Becomes the Capital

After more than a century of advocacy, Kingston was officially declared the capital of Jamaica in 1872. Its growing population, strategic location, and thriving economy had finally eclipsed Spanish Town, securing Kingston’s place as the nation’s administrative and commercial heart.

From Crisis to Capital

What began as an emergency response to disaster has grown into Jamaica’s most influential city. Today, Kingston is not only the island’s political and economic centre, but also a cultural powerhouse known across the world. Its rise from the ashes of Port Royal stands as one of the most pivotal transformations in Jamaica’s history.