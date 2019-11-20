The Galleon Foundation’s 10th Anniversary Gala Gave High Praises and Awards for Community Service and Academic Achievement

The upscale Renaissance Hotel in Plantation, Florida recently hosted the 10th Anniversary Gala of the Galleon Foundation, which is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to ensuring accessibility of disadvantaged children to a good education. In that spirit, for the past decade the Foundation has not wavered in its pursuit to impact and improve the lives of financially challenged children through education. In 2010, the Galleon Foundation embarked on this admirable journey by providing three young men at Kingston College in Jamaica with scholarships. A few years after that, in 2013, the reach of the Foundation was extended to include children at local schools in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida area. Toward that end, scholarships can pay for tuition, books, lunches, uniforms, mentoring programs, after-school activities, as well as tutoring. What’s more, with its motto–“Making a difference, one child at a time”–the Galleon Foundation this year has offered high school students scholarships that assist with their first year of university costs. The Galleon Foundation’s Founder & President, Mr. Lindell Douglas CFP, has certainly been pleased with the Foundation’s accomplishments over the span of so many years. And in preparing a pathway for future leaders in, not only South Florida’s Caribbean community, but also in Jamaica and beyond, the Galleon Foundation has definitely not been short on committed support from a wide spectrum of fundraising events, partners, advertisers, and local government officials in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area.

In turning to the Foundation’s Annual Gala held on November 1st, 2019, all attendees were greeted by a warm atmosphere. It was a very formal affair with an attendee list that included speakers, guests, honorees, residents and friends. The evening began with a Welcome Reception that featured cocktails before the Master of Ceremony, Suzette Speaks, got the Gala rolling with the National Anthem of both the United States and Jamaica. Following the dinner segment, there was a wonderful music presentation given by twin brother violinists, Sons of Mystro. After that, Oliver Mair, Consul General of Jamaica to Miami, delivered the Greeting as guest speaker for the event. Lindell Douglas then gave a presentation before capping the fantastic night off with the Galleon Foundation’s Awards Ceremony for 2019.

The Gala’s Awards Ceremony served to acknowledge stellar students and community service volunteers and leaders, as well as salute the night’s distinguished honorees and award recipients for the exemplary and selfless service that they have given to the community. This year’s Community Service Award Recipients were: Samuel Yeboah Esq., Attorney at Law (Yeboah Law Group); Commissioner, Yvette Colbourne (City of Miramar); Gordon Eric Knowles, President & CEO (Miami Dade Chamber of Commerce); Commissioner, Maxwell Chambers (City of Miramar); Mayor, Hazel Rogers (City of Lauderdale Lakes); Dale V.C. Holness, Vice Mayor (Broward County); Allan Cunningham, PhD. (People Profile); Linda Mackey, Consul General (Bahamas); Rupert Rhodd, PhD., Associate Dean & Professor (Florida Atlantic University); and Oliver Mair, Consul General (Jamaica to Miami).

And cheers and congrats to all of this year’s Galleon Foundation’s scholarship recipients who were recognized for their academic achievements at the Gala event: Roneesha Peltier, Lauderhill, FL (Florida A & M University); Michaelah Ward, Tamarac, FL (Barry University); Alenka Paul, Lauderdale Lakes, FL (Barry University); Mindy Emmanuel, Tamarac, FL (University of North Florida); Hannia Figueroa, Pompano Beach, FL (Barry University); and Todd Crawford, Southwest Ranches, FL (University of W.I.).

Photos by Nick Ford, who lives and works in South Florida.