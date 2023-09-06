The High Expectations Jamaicans Have of Its Athletes is a Mirror of Their Own Desires

It has been 75 years since Jamaica participated in the Summer Olympic Games held in London England, in 1948, and in this, their debut entry, Jamaican athletes took home a total of 3 Olympic medals. Arthur Wint became not only the first Jamaican Olympic gold medalist, but he was also the first Olympic multi-medalist, and he achieved both feats that year when he won the gold in men’s 400 meters and the silver for the 800 meters. In the 400 meters, he was followed by fellow-Jamaican Herb McKinley who took the silver. Four years later in 1952, Jamaica reported even better results when the island took home a total of 5 Olympic medals (2 gold and 3 silver). The duo of Wint and McKinley came back and were both in the Jamaican team for the men’s 4×400 meters relay that took the gold in Helsinki. George Rhoden also won the top spot for the men’s 400 meters. Wint won additional silver for the men’s 800 meters and McKinley also won the silver for both the men’s 100 and 400 meters.

Continued Success Fuels the Country’s High Expectations

The exploits of these ground-breaking Jamaican athletes have served as the building blocks on which the current prowess of Jamaican athletes and the island’s vaunted reputation as a Track & Field athletics powerhouse has been laid. Since those auspicious beginnings 75 years ago, there have been only two instances (1956 and 1964) where Jamaican athletes did not manage to snag a medal at the Olympic Games. To the extent that in the current period, it has become common practice for sportscasters to predict the islands medal hauls at the Olympic Games as well as the bi-yearly IAAF World Championships, the impression has been concretized that Jamaicans have a right to these medals. In these circumstances, any failure on the part of these athletes triggers a period of mourning and in some cases a call for culling those athletes who they deem to have failed. Undoubtedly, this attitude stems from the culture of success over the years. In the 75-year period, Jamaica’s overall Olympic medal tally, including the nine-medal haul at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, reads 87 medals including 26 gold, 36 silver, and 25 bronze. The nine-medal haul in Tokyo 2020 is tied fourth best of all time with the nine won in 2000 in Sydney, Australia. However, the 12 medals won in London in 2012 was the best haul ever, as the island mined 11 each in Beijing, China in 2008 and in Rio in 2016.

The Impact of the Bolt Era Dominance

It is important to bear in mind that the Bolt era — Beijing 2008 to Rio 2016 — was the best period for Jamaica with 34 of the total 87 medals, including 15 of the 26 gold medals with a heavy concentration on the sprints. Bolt alone accounts for gold medals with his treble double, while Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Veronica Campbell Brown combine for seven more sprint gold medals. During the Bolt era, Jamaica accounted for three clean sweep of sprint medals — the women’s 100m in Beijing where Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won her first gold and teammates Sherone Simpson and Kerron Stewart had a historic tie for the silver; the men’s 200m in London which saw Bolt take gold, while Yohan Blake and Warren Weir took silver and bronze, respectively; and again at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics when Thompson-Herah won the women’s 100m with Fraser-Pryce second and the indefatigable Shericka Jackson third in her first year of running the 100m competitively.

While the Olympic Games stands as the superlative of the island’s athletics performances, its participation and success at the bi-annual IAAF World Championships further amplifies the island’s track & Field dominance. Jamaican athletes have won a total of 149 medals at these championships since its beginnings in 1983. This medal haul ranks Jamaica as the fifth most successful nation in World Championship history, and consists of 40 Gold medals, 61 Silver, and 48 Bronze.

Athletics Success as a National Motivating Force

Since entering the track and field sphere, Jamaica has made significant contributions to the global athletics scene producing numerous world-class athletes who have excelled in various track and field events, leaving a lasting impact on the sport at the local and international levels. The successes of Jamaica’s athletes on the global stage have served as inspiration for generations of young athletes both at home and in the Diaspora. Many aspiring athletes look up to their Olympic and World Championship heroes as role models, which has contributed to the growth of track and field in Jamaica. We sometimes forget that as a small nation, sports in Jamaica suffers from a shortage of financial resources, and Track & Field is no exception. That notwithstanding, the Jamaican government and various organizations have recognized the potential of track and field in the country and have invested in training facilities, coaching programs, and athlete development to nurture the talent pool through increasing the participation in track and field at the grassroots level. Schools and clubs actively promote athletics, and local competitions have gained popularity.

Jamaica’s Athletics Success is a Huge Source of National Pride

Beyond that, the success of Jamaican athletes has also created economic opportunities through endorsements, sponsorships, and sports tourism. Plus, the global recognition of Jamaican track and field stars has not only attracted attention and investment to the sport, but also provided identifiable models in these athletes who serve as symbols of national pride, and their achievements have brought the nation together during major international events like the Olympics and World Championships.