The Jamaica HI-5 Takeover “Mixer Fridays” in South Florida on March 18, 2022, with DJ O and DJ X spinning live

This Friday, March 18, 2022, in an effort to increase awareness and membership, the Jamaica Hi-Fivers will be infiltrating a popular hang-out Mixer Fridays. “THE HI-5 TAKEOVER”, hosted by “Likkle Gary” Harris and Steven “Sir Rockwell” Warner, will be broadcasted live on WAVS 1170 AM radio from 10 pm to midnight. Special guests Consul General Oliver “DJ O” Mair and Jamaicans.com founder Xavier “DJ X” Murphy will rock the crowd with their musical selections.

The Hi-5 TAKEOVER will take place at 10001 NW 50th Street in Sunrise, Florida 33351, starting from 7 pm. There will be food and drinks on sale. Come out and sign up for this worthy cause, or you can register at – www.jamaicahi5krun.com.

The Jamaican Consul General to Miami, R. Oliver Mair in association with the Jamaica United Relief Association (JURA) invites you to participate in the 3rd staging of the “Jamaica Hi-5K Walk/Run” event scheduled for Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Miramar Regional Park.

This fundraising event is designed to raise funds for the Adopt-a-Clinic initiative by the Ministry of Health in Jamaica. Proceeds from the Hi-5 Run/Walk will benefit medical clinics across the island.

Activities throughout the day are intended to bring together the Diaspora community, family, and friends for the health experience – walk/run and health awareness. All CDC COVID-19 protocols will be observed and enforced.

The Jamaica Hi-5K will be staged simultaneously in five States: Florida Georgia Alabama Texas South Carolina

Hi-5K Run/walk starts at 7:00 A.M. (EST)

Post-race celebration 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. (EST)

The post-race celebration includes the distribution of awards and entertainment from various artists and DJs.

Proceeds donated to the Adopt-A-Clinic initiative which helps raise funds and awareness for healthcare and wellness in Jamaica.

Ready to get fit or train for the H5-K Walk/Run. The South Florida HI-5 exercise groups meet every Saturday at 8:00 am at Vista View Park 4001 SW 142nd Ave, Davie, FL 33330.

Photo by Mark James