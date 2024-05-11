Jamaica Hi-5K Reggae Run/Walk 2024 a Massive Success

The 5th Annual Jamaica Hi-5K Run/Walk Benefit, held on Saturday, May 11th, at the Miramar Regional Park, was a resounding success with over 1200 participants joining in support of the “Adopt-A-Clinic Initiative.” This initiative, spearheaded by the Jamaica’s Consul General of the Southern U.S.A, Oliver Mair and Jamaican Health Ministry, aims to provide financial support to 5 high-needs medical clinics in Jamaica.

Jamaica Hi-5K Run/Walk Junior Winners – Photo by Luke Ballentine

Five cities, including Atlanta, Georgia; Phoenix, Arizona; Orlando, Florida; Houston, Texas; and Miramar, Florida, participated in the run/walk, with Miramar being the main city. Many participants were decked out in Black, Green, and Gold, the colors of the Jamaican flag, adding a vibrant splash of color to the event.

Jamaica Hi-5K Reggae Run Walk 2024 in Orlando – Photo Rosemarie Roth

At the Miramar location, Reggae music was played at the water stops, energizing participants and adding to the festive atmosphere. The event, organized by Jamaica’s Consul General of the Southern U.S.A, Oliver Mair, was the largest staging yet, showcasing the vibrant spirit of the Jamaican diaspora. The run/walk, which also had virtual participation options, attracted individuals from various backgrounds, including members of the diaspora, officials, and sponsors.

Dancing after the Jamaica Hi-5K Run/Walk – Photo Xavier Murphy

Among the notable attendees were Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith, Miramar Mayor, Wayne Messam, Miramar Commissioner, Maxwell B. Chambers, Miramar Commissioner, Yvette Colbourne and Lauderhill Commissioner, Denise D. Grant, all of whom expressed their support for the initiative.

Among those recognized was 92-year-old Gina Powerll-Clayton, who traveled all the way from California to compete in the South Florida Hi-5K Reggae Run/Walk.

The Hi-5K Reggae Run/Walk 2024 saw some great performances, with Bashir Ahmed leading the pack among the male participants, followed by Andrae Drummonds and Mitchell Levine in second and third place, respectively. Among the female participants, Maria Guerrero claimed the top spot, with Cecilia Bravo and Jaclyn Baloga securing second and third place, respectively.

Bashir Ahmed Jamaica Hi-5K Run/Walk Overall Winner – Photo Xavier Murphy

“Thanks to all you came out to support our annual Hi-5K Reggae Run. We had our highest turnout ever because of you. Nuff love and appreciation – Jamaica to the world,” Consul General of Jamaica, Southern U.S.A, Oliver Mair told the Jamaicans.com team when we asked about this years 5th anniversary of the Hi-5k Reggae Run.

Consul General Mair expressed his gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and officials for their unwavering support, emphasizing that the event’s success will directly benefit the identified health clinics in Jamaica. The proceeds from the 5K Walk/Runs will continue to benefit the four Health Clinics which were adopted from previous events by the Diaspora community of the Southern USA. To date, clinics have been adopted in Port Antonio, Portland; Riversdale, St. Catherine; Bamboo, St. Ann; and Highgate, St. Mary, with the goal of maintaining five clinics under the Adopt-A-Clinic program.

Those interested in donating to the cause can visit www.jamaicahi5krun.com.