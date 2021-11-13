The Jamaican Chamber of Commerce of Atlanta’s 2nd Annual PowHer Virtual International Women’s Summit – Saturday, December 4, 2021

The Jamaica Chamber of Commerce Atlanta (JamCham), has announced their second annual PowHer International Women’s Summit. Join us to continue the exciting promise of combustive collaborations and magnetic ideas. This 1-day virtual summit will take place on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 10:00 AM EST to 3:30 PM EST.

This year as we continue to navigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Jamaican Chamber of Commerce of Atlanta will once again provide a safe space for women to unite, to inspire, educate, coach, and empower women around the world.

We will be joined by advocates, community leaders, business leaders, speakers, and sponsors from around the world, who will all participate in the effort to lend our collective voices to address issues that affect the advancement of women.

Our goal is to share ideas to solve issues affecting women, and continue engaging our community of women and those who support women to provide tools, to create a synergy for innovation and ideation.

This summit, themed “EmPowHer to Rise, Survive, Thrive and Forge Forward,” will not disappoint. We strive to have this year’s summit be impactful as we transcend boundaries by reaching across the aisle to empower even more women.

Join the conversation and ignite change as we:

● EmPowHER to Disrupt, Remold and Recreate

● EmPowHER to Raise Our Boys

● EmPowHER to Reclaim Her Spirit

● EmPowHER to Know It’s OK not to be OK

● EmPowHER to Be The BOSS

● EmPowHER to Claim Her Space

● EmPowHER to Build Financial Wealth

We will boldly step forward locking arms in the call to action – EmPowHer to Rise!

Register Today for The Jamaica Chamber of Commerce Atlanta 2nd Annual PowHer Virtual International Women’s Summit