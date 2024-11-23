Born Lyneth on 23 November 1949 in Hannah Town, Kingston, Jamaica, Marcia Griffiths has become a towering figure in reggae music, known and celebrated worldwide for her extraordinary contributions to the genre. Over a career spanning six decades, she has captivated audiences with her distinctive voice, delivering timeless hits that have left an indelible mark on the music world. Her incredible journey from a budding young singer to a legendary figure in music stands as a testament to her exceptional talent, resilience, and passion.

Her career began at just 15 years old when her exceptional vocal talent was discovered. She first gained attention performing alongside Byron Lee and the Dragonaires, and her powerful stage presence quickly led to a recording contract. Under the guidance of Studio One’s Clement Dodd, she released her debut hit, Feel Like Jumping, which became the foundation for a string of successes that established her as a prominent artist. Her collaborations with Bob Andy as part of the duo Bob and Marcia resulted in internationally acclaimed tracks like Young, Gifted and Black, showcasing their powerful message of pride and empowerment.

From Left : Rita Marley, Judy Mowatt and Marcia Griffiths, members of the I-Threes backing vocalists for iconic Bob Marley & The Wailers | Image Credit : Jamaicanmusic.com

Marcia’s career soared further when she joined the I-Threes, the iconic vocal trio that supported Bob Marley and the Wailers. Her harmonies added richness to some of reggae’s most cherished albums, including Natty Dread and Exodus. Performing alongside Marley on global stages cemented her position as a key figure in reggae’s golden era.

Her solo career continued to thrive with tracks such as Stepping Out of Babylon and the now-legendary Electric Boogie. The latter, first released in 1982 and remixed in 1989, became an international phenomenon as the inspiration for the Electric Slide dance. It remains the highest-selling single by a female reggae artist, a testament to her ability to create music that transcends cultural and generational boundaries.

Throughout her career, Marcia has performed at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, from Carnegie Hall to Emperor Haile Selassie’s palace in Ethiopia. Her collaborations with icons such as Beres Hammond and Buju Banton have further highlighted her versatility and enduring relevance. Her influence is not confined to music; she has also been a tireless advocate for women in the industry, serving as an inspiration to countless artists.

Recognised for her extraordinary contributions, Marcia has been honoured with some of Jamaica’s highest accolades, including the Order of Distinction in 2014 and the Order of Jamaica in 2023. These awards underscore her immense impact, not only as an artist but as a cultural ambassador.

The Iconic Marcia Griffiths Queen of Reggae | Image source : Kaboom Magazine

Even after 60 years, Marcia Griffiths continues to captivate audiences, releasing new music and performing on global tours. Her legacy is one of strength, artistry, and an unwavering commitment to spreading the message of reggae music. As she celebrates another year of life and a career filled with unparalleled achievements, the world honours the Empress of Reggae—a true icon and a treasure to Jamaica and beyond.

