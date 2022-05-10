Gail Jackson, the American-born owner moved to Negril, Jamaica some 30 years ago to develop the resort with her late husband. The hotel’s convenient location in the center of Seven Mile Beach has made it a popular landmark on the island. Since 1997, the Negril Tree House Resort has been dedicated to providing its guests with top-quality accommodations and services. The resort features 70 air-conditioned rooms, all of which include secure in-room safe, television with satellite/cable channels, a jacuzzi, and shower. The resort also offers a fitness center and on-site massage and spa treatments. The on-site restaurant provides free breakfasts daily, and transportation to and from the airport is available. There is free Wi-Fi, an outdoor pool, and an outdoor cocktail bar as well. The resort offers a special wedding package for those wanting to tie the knot in Jamaica.

Montego Bay offers tropical adventures, white-sand beaches, many dining and shopping options, and excellent pubs and nightlife. The capital of St. James Parish, it is the third-largest city in Jamaica and features activities and attractions for every interest, including eco-adventures, rafting down the Martha Brae River, and a multitude of water sports and activities. Montego Bay is very popular with tourists and is home to a cruise line terminal and duty-free shopping. From the resort in Montego Bay, visiting attractions like Rose Hall Great House, Dunn’s River Falls, or having a zipline adventure is easy.

The other nine Black-owned hotels listed by Travel Noire as “most beautiful” in the world include Jnane Tamsna in Marrakech, Morocco; Spice Island Beach Resort in Grand Anse, Grenada; Villa La Maison Michelle in St. James. Barbados; ikhaya Lodge in Cape Town, South Africa; the Soweto Hotel and Conference Center in Soweto, South Africa; the Salamander Resort and Spa in Middleburg, Virginia; La Maison in Midtown in Houston, Texas; Paradise Cove in Anguilla; and RLJ Kendeja in Paynesville, Liberia.