The new play ‘Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree,’ in Miami Feb 25th, 2023

Knockalva International Alumni Association Inc. is thrilled to present the award-winning and internationally acclaimed, Debra Ehrhardt and Christopher Grossett in her new Play, Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree. There will be two performances only of Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree at the Holy Family Episcopal Church at 18501 Northwest 7th Ave, Miami Gardens on Saturday, February 25th at 3 and 7pm. Tickets are $37 and are available at Eventbrite or by calling 347-477-7486.

Based on her true-life story, Ehrhardt’s play is about, the importance of forgiveness and the power of vulnerabilty. You can’t give yourself to someone when you are not intact, when pieces of you are missing. In Look What Fell Out de Mango Tree, Debra uncovers a big secret that unlocks her ability to forgive and transforms her relationship with men. Seeking truth and understanding can’t heal you or undo the hurt. But it can unshackle your next steps, and free up the denouement of your own life. Because running away from something is not being free.

Debra Ehrhardt At the tender age of seven, Kingston, Jamaica native, Debra Ehrhardt started telling stories in a Mango tree to entertain herself and her friends. As she grew up, she dreamed of coming to America to study theatre. After graduating drama school in New York, she was advised by Producers and agents to lose her strong Jamaican accent as that would limit work for her. Easier said than done. Instead, she decided to write and perform her own stories based on her colorful life in Jamaica and has performed all over the world. Previous solo productions include Mango, Mango which received two NAACP Awards and Invisible Chairs, produced by David Strasberg at the Marilyn Monroe Theatre in West Hollywood and later optioned as a situation comedy by Fox and Cock Tales: Shame on Me! which garnered rave reviews. Her play, JAMAICA FAREWELL was optioned and produced by Rita Wilson (Tom Hanks wife) and Oscar-winner, Garry Marshall at the Falcon theatre and is currently optioned for film by Oscar winning Producer, Jeremy Thomas in London.

She received a 2007 Proclamation from the City of New York for JAMAICA, FAREWELL for her “Outstanding Contribution to the Jamaican community” and was named one of Jamaica’s top ten news makers for 2010. JAMAICA FAREWELL was named one of the top shows in the Fall of 2016 when it was produced by at the Royal George theatre in Chicago.

In addition, Ehrhardt has performed at the storytelling center in Jonesboro TN, at the Taos Storytelling festival in New Mexico, Ojai storytelling Festival in California and she was the winner in 2017 for the Best storyteller in Long Beach California. Debra maintains the fundamental belief that content is king, and to that end she imbues her work with tenderness, subtlety, and intensity, striving tirelessly to emphasize what makes art meaningful: honest emotion. Debra is married to an Italian Chef and has two beloved children, Danny and Jessica and has made her home in California for the last twenty-five years.

Christopher Grossett has been a proud member of Actor’s Equity, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA) for the past 27 years. He is an actor and producer, known for his work on the films Last Life, Something About a Business, Speed of Life, Enigmata and Monday Super Fantastic. Grossett has fond memories of several stage performances all over the country. At New York’s Lincoln Center he performed in A Wrinkle in Time. He was in the award winning A Raisin in the Sun at Syracuse Stage. At the Nevada Conservatory Theater he performed in a production of Lynn Nottages, Intimate Apparel and at the LA Hudson Theatre, a production of Shrinks. Christopher studied at the Julliard School.