At eight years old, Canute Harold Sadler planted escallion at his home in Hanover, harvested it and sold everything he had grown. It was his first taste of entrepreneurship and the beginning of a lifelong passion for business.

More than seven decades later, that little boy from a farming family has built a career spanning agriculture, insurance, entrepreneurship and manufacturing, transforming a single Jamaican processing operation into a company with four plants and approximately 250 employees at peak periods.

His decades of enterprise and service were recognised on August 8th, 2026, when the 85-year-old received the Lifetime Achievement in Entrepreneurship, Agriculture and Nation Building Award from the Jamaica Independence Foundation, Inc. (JIFNYC), during Jamaica’s 64th Independence celebrations in New York. He was also honoured with a New York State Senate proclamation from Senator Kevin S. Parker, recognising his contributions to entrepreneurship, agriculture and community development.

For Sadler, however, such recognition was never something he had anticipated.

“It is not something that I seriously thought about,” he said. “However, on reflecting, it gives me a sense of satisfaction and comfort that after so many years, other persons thought that I contributed positively to the welfare of my fellowmen.”

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An Entrepreneurial Spirit From Childhood

Sadler was the second of six children born to Jonah and Gertrude Sadler in Hanover. With parents who were farmers, agriculture and selling were part of the world he knew from an early age.

His interest was further nurtured through agricultural education at Brownsville Elementary School, the 4-H Club and an agriculture instructor, Mr. McKenzie, whom Sadler remembers admiring.

But even then, something else was driving him.

“I did not like the idea of working for anyone, so the independence of operating my own business was always in my thoughts,” he recalled.

Sadler later attended Knockalva Rural Secondary Technical School and the Jamaica School of Agriculture, where he was class valedictorian in 1964.

His early professional career kept him close to agriculture. At Reynolds Jamaica, his first job involved testing and artificially inseminating cattle. A scholarship opportunity from Ralston Purina Feeds (Jamaica Feeds) later took him to the University of Missouri.

But the entrepreneurial instinct that had emerged in childhood remained.

Building Businesses Abroad and at Home

Sadler’s entrepreneurial journey took him into several industries. In the 1970s, he co-founded Ideal Betting Company Limited in Jamaica before migrating to New York, where he became a successful insurance agent with New York Life and Prudential, earning Million Dollar Round Table recognition. He later operated a general insurance agency and established a business distributing Jamaican ground produce to Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens.

Despite his success overseas, Jamaica remained central to his ambitions.

“I always wanted to return to Jamaica and to make a positive impact on the lives of the citizens,” he recalled. “The manufacturing business offered an opportunity and I took it.”

In 1981, Sadler returned home and purchased Fletcher Bowman Limited, a bottling and canning facility in Yallahs, St. Thomas, which would eventually become Stanmark Processors Company Limited.

What began as a single operation has since grown into four manufacturing plants in Yallahs, St. Thomas; Darliston, Westmoreland; and Morgans Pass and Tweedside in Clarendon, employing approximately 250 people at peak periods. Working alongside his wife Michelle and daughter Shona, Sadler has built a business producing canned ackee, callaloo, juices, jerk seasoning and other Jamaican agricultural products for local and international markets.

He credits the company’s growth to “hard work, good planning, good support from my wife and children, and faith in my abilities.”

Canute Sadler with Ole Farmers Association North America, Inc (OFANA) certificate recipients

More Than Building a Business

While Sadler takes pride in growing Stanmark from one processing facility to four, he is equally proud of the company’s impact on Jamaican farmers and the wider agricultural sector. Beyond manufacturing, his contributions have extended to education, community development and public service.

“The impact to the economic, social, educational, and financial sectors to the welfare of others are important to me,” he said.

He has remained particularly committed to supporting his alma maters, Knockalva Polytechnic College and the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE). Over the years, he has personally funded scholarships for students, financed the construction of Knockalva’s entrance and contributed to the upkeep of its historic great house.

“Knockalva gave me my first academic start in life,” he explained. “There we learned how to live and be partners, learned discipline and how to be self-reliant.”

That experience continues to shape his commitment to helping students who face financial difficulties.

“Students are poor and needy so it is my responsibility to help. So I give back.”

Sadler has also served in leadership and board positions within Jamaica’s public sector, including as a member of the Board of Directors of Norman Manley International Airports Limited, while remaining active in agricultural organisations and community initiatives.

Canute Sadler with his children, some of whom are involved in the family business

A Legacy That Continues

At 85, Sadler can now see the entrepreneurial journey that began with that childhood crop of escallion continuing through another generation.

His wife Michelle has been alongside him throughout the journey, and his children are now contributing their own skills to the family enterprise.

“My family was always involved in the business. My wife was always there for and with me,” he said. “Now, my children are old enough to give of their time and talents, so it means that the company will continue to grow and the legacy will survive.”

It is perhaps fitting that after more than seven decades of planting, building and starting again, Sadler’s advice to younger Jamaicans reflects the philosophy that has guided his own life.

“Young Jamaicans, whatever you want to do, then go for it!” he said. “Be conscious, determined, focused on education, and persistent in everything you do.”

And, most importantly, “Do not quit! It will not be easy, but nothing that is worth anything, is easy.”