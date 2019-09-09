Jamaica gained independence in 1962 and about that time reggae music emerged. Reggae music has influenced the world and even started a few other genres of music. Over the years on my Saturday radio show, Reggae Voyage With Madman Donovan, on WESU 88.1FM, I compiled a list of songs from requests from listeners and past top songs lists. Here is a year by year rundown of The Top 100 Reggae Songs From 1962 – 2019.
|position
|title of song
|artist/s or group
|Producer
|Year
|1
|||
|One Love
|||
|Bob Marley & the Wailers
|||
|same
|||
|1977
|2
|||
|Land of my birth
|||
|Eric Donaldson
|||
|Winston Wallace
|||
|1978
|3
|||
|Poor mi isrealite
|||
|Desmond Dekker & the aces
|||
|Leslie Kong
|||
|1969
|4
|||
|Here I come(love & hate)
|||
|Dennis Brown
|||
|Tad Dawkins
|||
|1984
|5
|||
|Cherry Oh Baby
|||
|Eric Donaldson
|||
|Edward bunny lee
|||
|1971
|6
|||
|My boy lollipop
|||
|Millie Smalls
|||
|Chris Blackwell
|||
|1964
|7
|||
|54-46 that’s my number
|||
|Toots & the Maytals
|||
|Leslie Kong
|||
|1968
|8
|||
|Satta Massa Gana
|||
|The Abyssinians
|||
|Bernard Collins
|||
|1970
|9
|||
|Natural Mystic
|||
|Bob Marley & the Wailers
|||
|same
|||
|1977
|10
|||
|The harder they come
|||
|Jimmy Cliff
|||
|same
|||
|1972
|11
|||
|Sitting & watching
|||
|Dennis Brown
|||
|Sly Dunbar/Robbie shakes
|||
|1980
|12
|||
|Everything I own
|||
|Ken Boothe
|||
|Lloyd Chambers
|||
|1974
|13
|||
|Legalize it
|||
|Peter Tosh
|||
|same
|||
|1976
|14
|||
|You don’t care
|||
|The Techniques
|||
|Arthur “Duke” Reid
|||
|1967
|15
|||
|No woman no cry
|||
|Bob Marley & the Wailers
|||
|Chris Blackwell/Steve Smith
|||
|1974
|16
|||
|Rivers of babylon
|||
|The Melodians
|||
|Leslie Kong
|||
|1969
|17
|||
|Revolution
|||
|Dennis Brown
|||
|Sly Dunbar/Robbie Shakespare
|||
|1983
|18
|||
|Marcus Garvey
|||
|Burning Spear
|||
|Lawrence Jack Ruby Lindo
|||
|1975
|19
|||
|Three little birds
|||
|Bob Marley & the Wailers
|||
|same
|||
|1977
|20
|||
|Two sevens clash
|||
|Culture
|||
|Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson
|||
|1976
|21
|||
|Love I can feel
|||
|John Holt
|||
|Clement Coxsone Dodd
|||
|1970
|22
|||
|I’m still in love with you
|||
|Alton Ellis
|||
|Clement Coxsone Dodd
|||
|1967
|23
|||
|Sweet Jamaica
|||
|Eric Donaldson
|||
|Winston Wallace
|||
|1977
|23
|||
|Book of the rules
|||
|The Heptones
|||
|Harry Johnson
|||
|1973
|24
|||
|Waiting in Vain
|||
|Bob Marley & the Wailers
|||
|Same
|||
|1977
|24
|||
|Wear you to the ball
|||
|Uroy & the paragons
|||
|Arthur “Duke” Reid
|||
|1970
|25
|||
|Night Nurse
|||
|Gregory Isaacs
|||
|same
|||
|1982
|26
|||
|Loving Pauper
|||
|Dobby Dobson
|||
|Arthur “Duke” Reid
|||
|1968
|27
|||
|The tide is high
|||
|The paragons
|||
|Arthur “Duke” Reid
|||
|1967
|28
|||
|Pass the kutchie
|||
|The mighty diamonds
|||
|Augustus Gussie Clarke
|||
|1982
|28
|||
|Who the cap fit
|||
|Bob Marley
|||
|same
|||
|1979
|29
|||
|Stealing love on the side
|||
|Carlene Davis
|||
|Willie Lindo
|||
|1981
|30
|||
|Queen Majesty
|||
|The techniques
|||
|Arthur “Duke” Reid
|||
|1967
|30
|||
|I need a roof
|||
|The mighty diamonds
|||
|Joseph hoo kim
|||
|1976
|31
|||
|Electric Boogie
|||
|Marcia Griffiths
|||
|Bunny Wailer
|||
|1982
|32
|||
|Get up stand up
|||
|Bob Marley & the Wailers
|||
|Chris Blackwell/the wailers
|||
|1973
|33
|||
|One Blood
|||
|Jr. Reid
|||
|same
|||
|1989
|33
|||
|Fade away
|||
|Jr. Byles
|||
|Joseph Hoo Kim
|||
|1975
|34
|||
|Unchained
|||
|Bob Andy
|||
|Clement Coxsone Dodd
|||
|1968
|35
|||
|War
|||
|Bob Marley & the Wailers
|||
|same
|||
|1974
|36
|||
|Many rivers to cross
|||
|Jimmy Cliff
|||
|same
|||
|1972
|37
|||
|Vanity
|||
|Lincoln Sugar Minott
|||
|Clement Coxsone Dodd
|||
|1975
|37
|||
|How could I leave
|||
|Dennis Brown
|||
|Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson
|||
|1978
|38
|||
|Talk about love
|||
|Pat Kelly
|||
|Phil Prat
|||
|1971
|39
|||
|No No No
|||
|Dawn Penn
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd / Sty&Cly
|||
|1968/1994
|40
|||
|Tenement yard
|||
|Jacob Miller
|||
|Ian & Roger Lewis
|||
|1975
|41
|||
|Now we’ve found love
|||
|Third World
|||
|Alex Sadkin/ Third world
|||
|1978
|41
|||
|Big ship
|||
|Freddy Mcgreggor
|||
|Linval Thompson
|||
|1982
|42
|||
|What kind of world
|||
|The Cables
|||
|Clement Coxsone dodd
|||
|1968
|43
|||
|I’ve got to go back home
|||
|Bob Andy
|||
|Clement Coxsone dodd
|||
|1968
|44
|||
|What one dance can do
|||
|Beres Hammond
|||
|Willie Lindo
|||
|1985
|45
|||
|Telephone Love
|||
|J C Lodge
|||
|Augustus gussie Clarke
|||
|1988
|45
|||
|Get myself together
|||
|Dennis Brown
|||
|same
|||
|1982
|46
|||
|Greetings
|||
|Half Pint
|||
|George Phang
|||
|1986
|47
|||
|Should I
|||
|Dennis Brown
|||
|Tad Dawkins
|||
|1984
|48
|||
|Baby why
|||
|The Cables
|||
|Clement Coxsone Dodd
|||
|1968
|48
|||
|Equal Rights
|||
|Peter Tosh
|||
|same
|||
|1977
|49
|||
|Have mercy
|||
|The mighty diamonds
|||
|Joseph hoo kim
|||
|1976
|50
|||
|Police & thieves
|||
|Junior Mervin
|||
|Lee Scratch Perry
|||
|1976
|51
|||
|Breaking up
|||
|Alton Ellis
|||
|Arthur “Duke” Reid
|||
|1967
|52
|||
|Rain from the sky
|||
|Delroy Wilson
|||
|Clement Coxsone Dodd
|||
|1967
|52
|||
|Can I change my mind
|||
|Alton Ellis
|||
|Clement Coxsone Dodd
|||
|1969
|53
|||
|Cottage in negril
|||
|Tyrone Taylor
|||
|same
|||
|1981
|54
|||
|Black Cinderella
|||
|Errol Dunkley
|||
|Ivan Jimmy Radway
|||
|1972
|55
|||
|Carry go bring come
|||
|Justin Hines / the dominoes
|||
|Arthur “Duke” Reid
|||
|1976
|55
|||
|Uptown top rankin
|||
|Althea & Donna
|||
|Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson
|||
|1977
|56
|||
|Johnny too bad
|||
|The Slickers
|||
|Byron Lee
|||
|1971
|57
|||
|Soon forward
|||
|Gregory Isaacs
|||
|Gregory/ Sly & Robbie
|||
|1979
|58
|||
|Moving Away
|||
|Ken boothe
|||
|Clement Coxsone Dodd
|||
|1968
|58
|||
|Someone loves you
|||
|J.C. Lodge
|||
|Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson
|||
|1981
|59
|||
|Leave people business
|||
|Admiral Tibbett
|||
|Winston Riley
|||
|1989
|60
|||
|Puppet on a string
|||
|Ken boothe
|||
|Clement Coxsone Dodd
|||
|1967
|60
|||
|Duppy or gunman
|||
|Ernie Smith
|||
|same
|||
|1974
|61
|||
|Redemption song
|||
|Bob Marley & the Wailers
|||
|same
|||
|1980
|62
|||
|I shot the sheriff
|||
|Bob Marley & the Wailers
|||
|Chris Blackwell/the wailers
|||
|1973
|63
|||
|Picture on the wall
|||
|Freddy Mckay
|||
|Clement Coxsone Dodd
|||
|1970
|63
|||
|Lots of Sign
|||
|Tenor Saw
|||
|Youthman Promotion
|||
|1985
|64
|||
|No man is an Island
|||
|Dennis Brown
|||
|Clement Coxsone Dodd
|||
|1969
|65
|||
|Bam Bam
|||
|The Maytals
|||
|Byron lee
|||
|1966
|65
|||
|Ram goat liver
|||
|Pluto Shervington
|||
|Paul Khouri
|||
|1974
|66
|||
|Intensified ’68
|||
|Desmond dekker & the aces
|||
|Leslie Kong
|||
|1968
|67
|||
|Ba Ba Boom
|||
|The Jamaicans
|||
|Arthur “Duke” Reid
|||
|1967
|67
|||
|Perfidia
|||
|Phyllis Dillon
|||
|Arthur “Duke” Reid
|||
|1967
|68
|||
|On the beach
|||
|The paragons
|||
|Arthur “Duke” Reid
|||
|1967
|69
|||
|Breakfast in bed
|||
|Lorna Bennett
|||
|Harry Johnson
|||
|1972
|70
|||
|Hold me tight
|||
|Johnny Nash
|||
|same
|||
|1968
|70
|||
|Love me forever
|||
|Carlton & the shoes
|||
|Clement Coxsone Dodd
|||
|1968
|71
|||
|Is this love
|||
|Bob Marley & the Wailers
|||
|same
|||
|1978
|71
|||
|Ring the alarm
|||
|Tenor Saw
|||
|Winston Riley
|||
|1985
|72
|||
|My conversation
|||
|Slim Smith & the Uniques
|||
|Bunny Lee
|||
|1970
|73
|||
|1865 96 degrees in the shade
|||
|Third World
|||
|same
|||
|1977
|73
|||
|Under mi sleng ting
|||
|Wayne Smith
|||
|Lloyd king Jammys James
|||
|1985
|74
|||
|Armagideon Time
|||
|Willie Williams
|||
|Clement Coxsone Dodd
|||
|1978
|75
|||
|007 Shanty town
|||
|Desmond Dekker & the aces
|||
|Leslie Kong
|||
|1966
|75
|||
|Buddy bye
|||
|Johnny Osbourne
|||
|Lloyd King Jammys James
|||
|1984
|76
|||
|Too Experience
|||
|Bob Andy
|||
|Clement Coxsone Dodd
|||
|1968
|77
|||
|Baltimore
|||
|The Tamlins
|||
|Sly Dunbar/Robbie Shakespare
|||
|1980
|77
|||
|I’m just a guy
|||
|Alton Ellis
|||
|Clement Coxsone Dodd
|||
|1967
|78
|||
|Better must come
|||
|Delroy Wilson
|||
|Bunny Lee
|||
|1971
|79
|||
|Herbman hustling
|||
|Lincoln Sugr Minott
|||
|Sugar Minott & Peter Thompson
|||
|1984
|80
|||
|Solomon
|||
|Derrick Harriott
|||
|same
|||
|1967
|80
|||
|One man against the world
|||
|Gregory Isaacs
|||
|Tappa Zukie / Gussie Clarke
|||
|1978
|81
|||
|Jammin
|||
|Bob Marley & the Wailers
|||
|same
|||
|1977
|82
|||
|Members Only
|||
|Tyrone Taylor
|||
|Winston Riley
|||
|1985
|83
|||
|Sensimellia
|||
|Black Uhuru
|||
|Sly Dunbar / Robbie Shakespear
|||
|1980
|83
|||
|Take it easy
|||
|Hopeton Lewis
|||
|Sam Mitchell/Keith Scott
|||
|1967
|84
|||
|Bam Bam
|||
|Sister Nancy
|||
|Winston Riley
|||
|1985
|85
|||
|Iron Lion Zion
|||
|Bob Marley
|||
|same
|||
|1992
|86
|||
|Sammy Dead
|||
|Monty Morris
|||
|Byron Lee
|||
|1964
|86
|||
|Cool out son
|||
|Junior Mervin
|||
|Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson
|||
|1979
|87
|||
|GOD is standing by
|||
|George Nooks
|||
|Computer Paul
|||
|2001
|88
|||
|Bad Boys
|||
|Inner Circle
|||
|Ian & Roger Lewis
|||
|1993
|88
|||
|Arlene
|||
|General Echo
|||
|Winston Riley
|||
|1985
|89
|||
|Movie star
|||
|Errol Dunkley
|||
|same
|||
|1971
|90
|||
|Murderer
|||
|Barrington Levy
|||
|Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson
|||
|1984
|91
|||
|If me have a girl
|||
|Nitty Gritty
|||
|Lloyd King Jammys James
|||
|1985
|91
|||
|It wasn’t Me
|||
|Shaggy Ric Roc
|||
|Shaun Sting Pizzonia
|||
|2000
|92
|||
|Nice up the dance
|||
|Michigan /Smiley
|||
|Clement Coxsone Dodd
|||
|1979
|93
|||
|Fever
|||
|Tenor saw
|||
|Lincoln Sugar Minott
|||
|1985
|93
|||
|Murder she wrote
|||
|Chacka Demus & Pliers
|||
|Sly Dunbar/Robbie Shakespare
|||
|1982
|94
|||
|Everone falls in love
|||
|Tanto Metro & Devonte
|||
|Donovan Germaine
|||
|1997
|95
|||
|Oh Carolina
|||
|Folks Brothers/Count Ossie
|||
|Prince Buster
|||
|1963
|95
|||
|Boxing
|||
|Cornell Campbell
|||
|Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson
|||
|1979
|96
|||
|Knocking on heavens door
|||
|Ed Robinson
|||
|VP Music Group / Beatport
|||
|1991
|97
|||
|This Magic Moment
|||
|Leroy Gibbons
|||
|Lloyd King Jammys James
|||
|1987
|97
|||
|Action
|||
|Nadine Sutherland & Terror fabulous
|||
|Dave Kelly
|||
|1993
|98
|||
|Caan Dun
|||
|Shabba Ranks
|||
|Lloyd King Jammys James
|||
|1991
|99
|||
|My woman
|||
|Barrington Levy
|||
|Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson
|||
|1984
|99
|||
|Under Pressure
|||
|Super cat
|||
|Lloyd King Jammys James
|||
|1985
|100
|||
|Walk away from love
|||
|Bitty Mclean
|||
|Van McCoy / RPM Inc
|||
|2004
About My Radio Show:
My show is called Reggae Voyage is based out of Middletown, Connecticut and the purpose is to educate, inform, inspire and entertain the audience about the rich culture and heritage of our West Indian people on a positive level through music. We have live interviews and reviews of all major events and topics that are a part of the diaspora while promoting talented artists from the CARIBBEAN. The show airs on WESU 88.1fm Saturdays from 8-10pm. Listen live at www.wesufm.org.
About the Author:
Donovan Longmore is an avid entrepreneur who has over 25 years in the entertainment, finance and healthcare industries. Born and raised in Montego Bay, Jamaica, it was always a pleasure for this music guru to listen and carefully studied on-air personalities. Donovan migrated to the U.S. in the early 80’s with a vision of making Jamaica a better place for all. Surprised at the limited access of Caribbean music on local radio stations, he wanted to make a vast change. Improvements were made as technology and music became more commercialized.
A strong believer in promoting positive ideas and talents, he is the President of Earth Angel Productions – a gospel-based company that promotes gospel talent searches for young people and bring souls to Christ. His tireless efforts have earned him numerous awards over the years. Mr. Longmore was honored by the City of Hartford and Springfield for his leadership role on the Radio and in the communities which he serves. In 2015 he was given an official Citation by the State of Connecticut General Assembly and was recognized for his humanitarian work as an Exceptional Community Service Leader at the Extraordinary People Awards held in Dallas, Texas. He received the “One Hundred Men of Color” Award at the Gala in October 2015 and was given Citations from the cities of Springfield, Massachusetts and Hartford, Connecticut respectively. He is a board member of the West Indian Independence Celebrations and Taste of the Caribbean & Jerk Festival; two of the largest festivals in North America that generates over 40,000 people annually. His love for humanity garnered him to be a chairperson for PLOG– a non-profit organization in Ghana, Africa that provides skill training and support for underprivileged children. Mr. Longmore is a speaker/moderator for both International Youth Peace Conference and the Singles Ministry “When destiny meets purpose”.
A loving and devoted father, mentor, tutor, speaker and basketball coach; he credits his mother for teaching him the way of life, “GOD and Family First”. Mr. Longmore passionately believes that all things are possible through Christ. He hosts a radio program entitled “Reggae Voyage” on Saturdays at 8:30 pm on WESU 88.1FM (www.wesufm.org). The purpose of the show is to educate, inspire, inform, and entertain the community while spreading the Love and Culture of the Caribbean through Music and conversations. His passion is to do public speaking for youths, as well as, missionary work and promote programs and educational events that will help improve the lives and conditions of people. Mr. Longmore and his wife Jackie are putting together a non-profit organization to help needy children in Jamaica. This is part of his marketing concept that was created in an effort of making for a Better World through healing, skilled training, media, business, music, fashion, sports, movies, education, and social networking. In May of 2017, Mr. Longmore hosted the 5th Annual Miss Plus Size Universe International Pageant taking place in Trinidad & Tobago. He will receive another Humanitarian and Community leader award in September 2017 from DEEDEE Entertainment in Maryland.