Jamaica gained independence in 1962 and about that time reggae music emerged. Reggae music has influenced the world and even started a few other genres of music. Over the years on my Saturday radio show, Reggae Voyage With Madman Donovan, on WESU 88.1FM, I compiled a list of songs from requests from listeners and past top songs lists. Here is a year by year rundown of The Top 100 Reggae Songs From 1962 – 2019.

position title of song artist/s or group Producer Year 1 || One Love || Bob Marley & the Wailers || same || 1977 2 || Land of my birth || Eric Donaldson || Winston Wallace || 1978 3 || Poor mi isrealite || Desmond Dekker & the aces || Leslie Kong || 1969 4 || Here I come(love & hate) || Dennis Brown || Tad Dawkins || 1984 5 || Cherry Oh Baby || Eric Donaldson || Edward bunny lee || 1971 6 || My boy lollipop || Millie Smalls || Chris Blackwell || 1964 7 || 54-46 that’s my number || Toots & the Maytals || Leslie Kong || 1968 8 || Satta Massa Gana || The Abyssinians || Bernard Collins || 1970 9 || Natural Mystic || Bob Marley & the Wailers || same || 1977 10 || The harder they come || Jimmy Cliff || same || 1972 11 || Sitting & watching || Dennis Brown || Sly Dunbar/Robbie shakes || 1980 12 || Everything I own || Ken Boothe || Lloyd Chambers || 1974 13 || Legalize it || Peter Tosh || same || 1976 14 || You don’t care || The Techniques || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1967 15 || No woman no cry || Bob Marley & the Wailers || Chris Blackwell/Steve Smith || 1974 16 || Rivers of babylon || The Melodians || Leslie Kong || 1969 17 || Revolution || Dennis Brown || Sly Dunbar/Robbie Shakespare || 1983 18 || Marcus Garvey || Burning Spear || Lawrence Jack Ruby Lindo || 1975 19 || Three little birds || Bob Marley & the Wailers || same || 1977 20 || Two sevens clash || Culture || Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson || 1976 21 || Love I can feel || John Holt || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1970 22 || I’m still in love with you || Alton Ellis || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1967 23 || Sweet Jamaica || Eric Donaldson || Winston Wallace || 1977 23 || Book of the rules || The Heptones || Harry Johnson || 1973 24 || Waiting in Vain || Bob Marley & the Wailers || Same || 1977 24 || Wear you to the ball || Uroy & the paragons || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1970 25 || Night Nurse || Gregory Isaacs || same || 1982 26 || Loving Pauper || Dobby Dobson || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1968 27 || The tide is high || The paragons || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1967 28 || Pass the kutchie || The mighty diamonds || Augustus Gussie Clarke || 1982 28 || Who the cap fit || Bob Marley || same || 1979 29 || Stealing love on the side || Carlene Davis || Willie Lindo || 1981 30 || Queen Majesty || The techniques || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1967 30 || I need a roof || The mighty diamonds || Joseph hoo kim || 1976 31 || Electric Boogie || Marcia Griffiths || Bunny Wailer || 1982 32 || Get up stand up || Bob Marley & the Wailers || Chris Blackwell/the wailers || 1973 33 || One Blood || Jr. Reid || same || 1989 33 || Fade away || Jr. Byles || Joseph Hoo Kim || 1975 34 || Unchained || Bob Andy || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1968 35 || War || Bob Marley & the Wailers || same || 1974 36 || Many rivers to cross || Jimmy Cliff || same || 1972 37 || Vanity || Lincoln Sugar Minott || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1975 37 || How could I leave || Dennis Brown || Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson || 1978 38 || Talk about love || Pat Kelly || Phil Prat || 1971 39 || No No No || Dawn Penn || Clement coxsone dodd / Sty&Cly || 1968/1994 40 || Tenement yard || Jacob Miller || Ian & Roger Lewis || 1975 41 || Now we’ve found love || Third World || Alex Sadkin/ Third world || 1978 41 || Big ship || Freddy Mcgreggor || Linval Thompson || 1982 42 || What kind of world || The Cables || Clement Coxsone dodd || 1968 43 || I’ve got to go back home || Bob Andy || Clement Coxsone dodd || 1968 44 || What one dance can do || Beres Hammond || Willie Lindo || 1985 45 || Telephone Love || J C Lodge || Augustus gussie Clarke || 1988 45 || Get myself together || Dennis Brown || same || 1982 46 || Greetings || Half Pint || George Phang || 1986 47 || Should I || Dennis Brown || Tad Dawkins || 1984 48 || Baby why || The Cables || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1968 48 || Equal Rights || Peter Tosh || same || 1977 49 || Have mercy || The mighty diamonds || Joseph hoo kim || 1976 50 || Police & thieves || Junior Mervin || Lee Scratch Perry || 1976 51 || Breaking up || Alton Ellis || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1967 52 || Rain from the sky || Delroy Wilson || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1967 52 || Can I change my mind || Alton Ellis || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1969 53 || Cottage in negril || Tyrone Taylor || same || 1981 54 || Black Cinderella || Errol Dunkley || Ivan Jimmy Radway || 1972 55 || Carry go bring come || Justin Hines / the dominoes || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1976 55 || Uptown top rankin || Althea & Donna || Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson || 1977 56 || Johnny too bad || The Slickers || Byron Lee || 1971 57 || Soon forward || Gregory Isaacs || Gregory/ Sly & Robbie || 1979 58 || Moving Away || Ken boothe || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1968 58 || Someone loves you || J.C. Lodge || Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson || 1981 59 || Leave people business || Admiral Tibbett || Winston Riley || 1989 60 || Puppet on a string || Ken boothe || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1967 60 || Duppy or gunman || Ernie Smith || same || 1974 61 || Redemption song || Bob Marley & the Wailers || same || 1980 62 || I shot the sheriff || Bob Marley & the Wailers || Chris Blackwell/the wailers || 1973 63 || Picture on the wall || Freddy Mckay || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1970 63 || Lots of Sign || Tenor Saw || Youthman Promotion || 1985 64 || No man is an Island || Dennis Brown || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1969 65 || Bam Bam || The Maytals || Byron lee || 1966 65 || Ram goat liver || Pluto Shervington || Paul Khouri || 1974 66 || Intensified ’68 || Desmond dekker & the aces || Leslie Kong || 1968 67 || Ba Ba Boom || The Jamaicans || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1967 67 || Perfidia || Phyllis Dillon || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1967 68 || On the beach || The paragons || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1967 69 || Breakfast in bed || Lorna Bennett || Harry Johnson || 1972 70 || Hold me tight || Johnny Nash || same || 1968 70 || Love me forever || Carlton & the shoes || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1968 71 || Is this love || Bob Marley & the Wailers || same || 1978 71 || Ring the alarm || Tenor Saw || Winston Riley || 1985 72 || My conversation || Slim Smith & the Uniques || Bunny Lee || 1970 73 || 1865 96 degrees in the shade || Third World || same || 1977 73 || Under mi sleng ting || Wayne Smith || Lloyd king Jammys James || 1985 74 || Armagideon Time || Willie Williams || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1978 75 || 007 Shanty town || Desmond Dekker & the aces || Leslie Kong || 1966 75 || Buddy bye || Johnny Osbourne || Lloyd King Jammys James || 1984 76 || Too Experience || Bob Andy || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1968 77 || Baltimore || The Tamlins || Sly Dunbar/Robbie Shakespare || 1980 77 || I’m just a guy || Alton Ellis || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1967 78 || Better must come || Delroy Wilson || Bunny Lee || 1971 79 || Herbman hustling || Lincoln Sugr Minott || Sugar Minott & Peter Thompson || 1984 80 || Solomon || Derrick Harriott || same || 1967 80 || One man against the world || Gregory Isaacs || Tappa Zukie / Gussie Clarke || 1978 81 || Jammin || Bob Marley & the Wailers || same || 1977 82 || Members Only || Tyrone Taylor || Winston Riley || 1985 83 || Sensimellia || Black Uhuru || Sly Dunbar / Robbie Shakespear || 1980 83 || Take it easy || Hopeton Lewis || Sam Mitchell/Keith Scott || 1967 84 || Bam Bam || Sister Nancy || Winston Riley || 1985 85 || Iron Lion Zion || Bob Marley || same || 1992 86 || Sammy Dead || Monty Morris || Byron Lee || 1964 86 || Cool out son || Junior Mervin || Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson || 1979 87 || GOD is standing by || George Nooks || Computer Paul || 2001 88 || Bad Boys || Inner Circle || Ian & Roger Lewis || 1993 88 || Arlene || General Echo || Winston Riley || 1985 89 || Movie star || Errol Dunkley || same || 1971 90 || Murderer || Barrington Levy || Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson || 1984 91 || If me have a girl || Nitty Gritty || Lloyd King Jammys James || 1985 91 || It wasn’t Me || Shaggy Ric Roc || Shaun Sting Pizzonia || 2000 92 || Nice up the dance || Michigan /Smiley || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1979 93 || Fever || Tenor saw || Lincoln Sugar Minott || 1985 93 || Murder she wrote || Chacka Demus & Pliers || Sly Dunbar/Robbie Shakespare || 1982 94 || Everone falls in love || Tanto Metro & Devonte || Donovan Germaine || 1997 95 || Oh Carolina || Folks Brothers/Count Ossie || Prince Buster || 1963 95 || Boxing || Cornell Campbell || Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson || 1979 96 || Knocking on heavens door || Ed Robinson || VP Music Group / Beatport || 1991 97 || This Magic Moment || Leroy Gibbons || Lloyd King Jammys James || 1987 97 || Action || Nadine Sutherland & Terror fabulous || Dave Kelly || 1993 98 || Caan Dun || Shabba Ranks || Lloyd King Jammys James || 1991 99 || My woman || Barrington Levy || Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson || 1984 99 || Under Pressure || Super cat || Lloyd King Jammys James || 1985 100 || Walk away from love || Bitty Mclean || Van McCoy / RPM Inc || 2004

About My Radio Show:

My show is called Reggae Voyage is based out of Middletown, Connecticut and the purpose is to educate, inform, inspire and entertain the audience about the rich culture and heritage of our West Indian people on a positive level through music. We have live interviews and reviews of all major events and topics that are a part of the diaspora while promoting talented artists from the CARIBBEAN. The show airs on WESU 88.1fm Saturdays from 8-10pm. Listen live at www.wesufm.org.

About the Author:

Donovan Longmore is an avid entrepreneur who has over 25 years in the entertainment, finance and healthcare industries. Born and raised in Montego Bay, Jamaica, it was always a pleasure for this music guru to listen and carefully studied on-air personalities. Donovan migrated to the U.S. in the early 80’s with a vision of making Jamaica a better place for all. Surprised at the limited access of Caribbean music on local radio stations, he wanted to make a vast change. Improvements were made as technology and music became more commercialized.

A strong believer in promoting positive ideas and talents, he is the President of Earth Angel Productions – a gospel-based company that promotes gospel talent searches for young people and bring souls to Christ. His tireless efforts have earned him numerous awards over the years. Mr. Longmore was honored by the City of Hartford and Springfield for his leadership role on the Radio and in the communities which he serves. In 2015 he was given an official Citation by the State of Connecticut General Assembly and was recognized for his humanitarian work as an Exceptional Community Service Leader at the Extraordinary People Awards held in Dallas, Texas. He received the “One Hundred Men of Color” Award at the Gala in October 2015 and was given Citations from the cities of Springfield, Massachusetts and Hartford, Connecticut respectively. He is a board member of the West Indian Independence Celebrations and Taste of the Caribbean & Jerk Festival; two of the largest festivals in North America that generates over 40,000 people annually. His love for humanity garnered him to be a chairperson for PLOG– a non-profit organization in Ghana, Africa that provides skill training and support for underprivileged children. Mr. Longmore is a speaker/moderator for both International Youth Peace Conference and the Singles Ministry “When destiny meets purpose”.

A loving and devoted father, mentor, tutor, speaker and basketball coach; he credits his mother for teaching him the way of life, “GOD and Family First”. Mr. Longmore passionately believes that all things are possible through Christ. He hosts a radio program entitled “Reggae Voyage” on Saturdays at 8:30 pm on WESU 88.1FM (www.wesufm.org). The purpose of the show is to educate, inspire, inform, and entertain the community while spreading the Love and Culture of the Caribbean through Music and conversations. His passion is to do public speaking for youths, as well as, missionary work and promote programs and educational events that will help improve the lives and conditions of people. Mr. Longmore and his wife Jackie are putting together a non-profit organization to help needy children in Jamaica. This is part of his marketing concept that was created in an effort of making for a Better World through healing, skilled training, media, business, music, fashion, sports, movies, education, and social networking. In May of 2017, Mr. Longmore hosted the 5th Annual Miss Plus Size Universe International Pageant taking place in Trinidad & Tobago. He will receive another Humanitarian and Community leader award in September 2017 from DEEDEE Entertainment in Maryland.