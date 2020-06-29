8 Theories on why KFC Jamaica Tastes the Best in the World - Jamaicans.com

There have always been theories on why restaurant food that originated in one country tastes better in another. One of the restaurants in the controversy is the highly popular KFC Jamaica. Some Jamaican nationals only eat KFC when they go home, while visitors go back to their native countries and lavish praise on KFC Jamaica that’s missing from their home KFCs.

The following are some of the theories on why KFC in Jamaica tastes best. Please comments and tell us why do you think it’s the best in the world.

1. KFC Jamaica uses organic chicken raised on the island

2. It’s not as greasy as the KFC chicken in the U.S., allowing the flavor of the poultry to emerge

3. It’s juicier than KFC in the U.S. and Canada

4. No GMOs

5. Jamaican workers care more about how the food is cooked

6. The recipe has been slightly altered from the original to reflect local tastes

7. It tastes like home cooking rather than fast food

8. The unique island environment

The first Jamaica KFC restaurant opened June 18, 1975 at 170 Old Hope Road, Kingston 6. There approximately 39 of its restaurants island-wide today. KFC Jamaica supports a wide variety of programs that benefits Jamaican youths, schools, and those in need. Some of those include the Jamaica Foundation for Children, Missionaries of the Poor, Special Olympics Jamaica, Meals on Wheels, and University of the West Indies’ Mona Campus’ TMRI Sickle Cell Unit.

Kentucky Fried Chicken® has its origins from a small-town gas station in North Corbin, KY, and was officially launched on Sept. 24, 1952. The name was officially changed to KFC in 1991, though the company still holds the registered trademark of Kentucky Fried Chicken®.

Source:Photo 123rf, Photo by Malthi Baddela on Unsplash, Photo KFC Jamaica website and Instagram