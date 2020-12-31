There Is Still Time To File These US Immigration-Related Documents

Hello everyone. I hope you had a wonderful Christmas with your families and loved ones; ate lots of Christmas food and treats and drank plenty of sorrel. With the new year fast approaching I wanted to share some interesting news with you.

Because of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic USCIS is extending its flexibility to applicants and requestors who are responding to certain:

Requests for Evidence.

Continuations to Request Evidence (USCIS form N-14).

Notices of Intent to Deny.

Notices of Intent to Revoke.

Notices of Intent to Rescind.

Notices of Intent to Terminate regional centers.

Motions to Reopen an N-400 application for naturalization, pursuant to 8 CFR 335.5 Receipt of derogatory Information after Grant.

Filing date requirements for USCIS form N-336, Request for a Hearing on a Decision in naturalization Proceedings (Under section 336 of the INA); and

Filing date requirements for form I-290B, Notice of Appeal or Motion.

This flexibility by USCIC applies to the above referenced documents if the date of issuance, listed on the request, notice or decision is between 1 March 2020, and up to, and including 31 January 2021. This means USCIS will consider a response to the above referenced requests and notices received within sixty (60) calendar days after the response due date set in the request or notice before taking any action. set in the request or notice. In other words, you have an additional sixty (60) calendar days to file a response to a request. Separately, USCIS will also consider a USCIS form N-336 or USCIS form I-290B received up to sixty (60) calendar days from the date of the decision before taking any action.

So, if you have received a notice or request described herein and have been delaying in responding or having difficulty obtaining responsive information and documents you may still have time to respond and maybe even get you case approved. No miss dis!

If you wish representation in an immigration matter or have any questions regarding the topic in this article, or regarding US immigration law, feel free to contact me. I may be contacted at (305) 648 3909 or via e-mail at [email protected]. Happy New Year everyone and walk good.

About the Author

Oliver J. Langstadt is a Jamaican American attorney admitted to practice law in the state of Florida. He was raised in St. Mary Jamaica, near Highgate. He completed his high school education at the Priory School in Kingston, Jamaica. He attended the University of Miami School of Law and graduated with his law degree in 1985. He has been practicing law and immigration law for over twenty-five years. He is well-seasoned in all aspects of immigration law, including family petitions, immigrant visas, non-immigrant visas, business visas, investor visas, waivers from removal and unlawful presence, naturalization applications, and removal defense. He may be contacted at 305 648 3909 or via e-mail, at [email protected] He welcomes the chance to be of service regarding your US immigration cases and matters.

Photo: Deposit Photos