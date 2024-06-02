There’s Only 1 Key To Love Without Borders

As I stood at the edge of the river in my home town in Jamaica I watched my uncle swim like an expert in the beautiful yet deep water. I really had a rush of excitement leading me to dive in but i was bordered by the fact that I did not know how to swim as a young boy. “Jump in” shouted my uncle Devon. “I will make sure you don’t drown” he laughed. Just the thought alone kept me stuck on the edge of the river not being able to enjoy being in the beautiful water below.

Something got my attention though. As I stood there in fear I realized that I had to dive in and trust my uncle to be able to ever learn to swim. I remembered his promise and mustered up some courage and decided to jump in. My uncle Devon was always a protector as I grew up so I trusted him.

Marriage will not survive a day without LOVE. Love will never be love unless it is really shown, (1 John 3:18). Love is like a door sitting on a hinge. If the hinge is removed the door falls to the ground. Promise to love and cherish is at the root of every wedding ceremony. If one could be paid millions for the amount of times “I love you” is spoken many would be millionaires. If actions matched up with words when it comes to love every couple would experience a marriage journey MADE IN HEAVEN. Yet so many husbands and wives crave that unmet expectation of a word spoken but not shown.

There is a BIG difference between “I love you” and “I am loving you.” The former takes nothing to say it. The latter takes everything to do it. Why? Husbands and wives are afraid to show love because they are fearful they will not get it back in return. In speaking with husbands, the number one complaint is always that their wives show them no respect. This is a big hinderance to them showing their wives love. Here is the only key husbands and wives can use to show jump into the river of love without borders and show love to each other unconditionally. It is a key that guarantees every spouse great results without fear of drowning.

Trust God

Proverbs 3:5-6…”Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your path.” Wow!!!! Yes. This is a promise to husbands and wives also. If only we can hold on to this true promise from the creator of marriage! Why would a great God create marriage and ask us to show love to each other without expectation of a return and not keep His promise to direct our pathway in the marriage? His nature is not of such. God is the ultimate promise keeper when we obey His leading. He never breaks a promise no matter how long it make take. When a husband follows this command sacrificially, God never ever fails him. When a wife follows this command to obey Christ she will never go wrong. When both husband and wife obey this command together in marriage, God steps in and takes over to clear the way for a great marriage relationship with peace, love, joy and harmony. Fear is a deceptive crippling device that is not from God. It is from Satan himself who wants to break apart every marriage.

Huddle up and start showing love without borders to each other and you will both get love without borders from each other. God promises this and His word never lies. Michelle and I are living testimony of this fact. Enjoy what God has given you and do not allow the enemy to interfere in your ONE FLESH movement. God is right there to catch you when you trust and believe His promise.

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a radio talk show reaching all over the world. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has led him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families.

