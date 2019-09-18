These 4 Women From This Caribbean Island Featured On Cover Of Vogue Magazine

Four Afro-Dominican models are featured on the cover of the September 2019 issues of Vogue Mexico and Vogue Latin America. The historic cover’s release was timed to coincide with Fashion Month. The four models include Licett Morillo, Manuela Sánchez, Annibelis Baez and Ambar Cristal Zarzuela. The statement “This is the fashion that unites us” appears below the cover image. According to Karla Martinez, editor-in-chief of Vogue Mexico and Vogue Latin America, it was important for the cover of the September issue to show the natural beauty of the newest fashion faces from the Dominican Republic. For the past several years, Dominican models have been dominant on the fashion scene, working with high-profile brands like Dior and Valentino. They also featured in campaigns for Louis Vuitton, and Vogue wanted to show the women “as they truly are” by capturing their natural hair and unique beauty. Martinez went on to note that as a top fashion magazine with a broad print and social audience, Vogue Latin America sees itself as a platform to focus on the diversity of the region and to celebrate all types of beauty. Vogue’s September issue is widely viewed as the most important fashion magazine in the industry, as it is the largest and appears during Fashion Month.

Vogue Mexico and Latin America is the regional edition of Vogue Magazine that targets Latin American readers. In Mexico, the magazine is entitled “Vogue Mexico,” while in the United States and every Latin American country except Brazil it is known as “Vogue Latin America.” Vogue Mexico saw its first release in the 1980s; it suspended publication during the 1990s, but in 1999, it was revived as “Vogue Mexico and Latin America.” It then became the 13th edition of Vogue with the first issued released in October 1999. The magazine is published in 12 countries in Latin America, excluding Brazil. Karla Martínez became the edition’s editor in 2016 and continues to the present day. Before her promotion to editor, she served as associate editor.

Photo Source: Ben Weller / Vogue Mexico