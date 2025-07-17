The Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe Class of 2025 is here—and four individuals of Jamaican descent are among this year’s honorees. They represent art, music, literature, and film, each making their mark while celebrating their Caribbean roots. Here’s how they’re shifting culture, one creative step at a time.

Krystal Neuvill – The Lens of Emotion

Krystal Neuvill – Photo LinkedIn

29 | Photographer | United Kingdom

Hackney-born Krystal Neuvill blends her Jamaican and Grenadian background with a passion for beauty and representation. Her photography focuses on intimacy and authenticity—especially Black womanhood—through soft lighting and emotional depth. Her work has featured in global campaigns for Google, Dove, and Pinterest, including a Times Square billboard display.

Myles Smith – The Chart-Topper from Luton

Myles Smith – Photo Facebook

26 | Musician | United Kingdom

Myles Smith, the singer-songwriter from Luton, rose from TikTok covers to chart-topping singles. His hit “Stargazing” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay charts and became the UK’s most-streamed song of 2024. Myles, whose family hails from Jamaica, is now touring with Ed Sheeran and recently won BBC’s Introducing Artist of the Year. His sound blends pop, folk, and Caribbean undertones.

Popular Singles:

Stargazing

Solo

Nice To Meet You

Debut EP: You Promised a Lifetime (2024)

Jameisha Prescod – Telling Stories That Matter

Jameisha Prescod – Photo Facebook

Filmmaker | United Kingdom

Jameisha Prescod is making waves with her production company You Look Okay To Me, a platform that gives voice to people with chronic illness. A proud storyteller, Jameisha explores themes of identity, health, and culture. Her short film Irpinia, about her Jamaican grandfather’s migration to England, recently featured at the BFI London Film Festival and will be part of the V&A’s next exhibit.

Awards for Jameisha Prescod:

2022 – Sheffield Doc Fest Alternate Realities Talent Artist (UK)

2021 – Wellcome Photography Prize

2021 – Deutsche Bank Awards for Creative Entrepreneurs

Talia Hibbert – Romance Redefined

Talia Hibbert – Photo Facebook

Author | United Kingdom

Best known for Get a Life, Chloe Brown, Talia Hibbert brings inclusive love stories to the literary mainstream. At just 28, she has more than 15 novels to her name. Her newest book, The Last Thorn, was acquired after a 15-publisher bidding war and marks her first fantasy-romance crossover. Talia’s Jamaican heritage, part of the Windrush generation, often shapes her strong, culturally grounded characters.

Notable Awards:

Ripped Bodice Award for Excellence in Romance Fiction (2019, 2020)

Goodreads Choice Awards Nominee (2020, 2021)

Celebrating the Creativity of Those of Jamaican Descent in Europe

From Times Square visuals to chart-topping music and powerful storytelling, these four creatives of Jamaican descent are making an impact in Europe. Their recognition in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Europe is a celebration of the global influence of the Jamaican diaspora.