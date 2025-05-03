ESPN’s much-anticipated NBA Rank: 2025 Playoffs Edition has dropped, featuring the top 50 players expected to make the biggest impact this postseason. Among the elite names like Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and LeBron James, three players of Jamaican descent stand out: Norman Powell, Jamal Murray, and Amen Thompson.

Each of these players brings a different style and energy to their teams—but they share more than just athletic talent. They represent a growing wave of Caribbean influence in the league, especially from Jamaica, an island better known globally for track and field. Now, basketball is becoming part of that global Jamaican story.

Norman Powell – Committed to Jamaica’s Future

Ranked 47th, Powell is a seasoned postseason player with 84 playoff games under his belt. This season, he stepped up big for the LA Clippers, especially early on when Kawhi Leonard was recovering. Known for his ability to catch fire off the bench, Powell is a key scorer who can shift momentum in a series.

Born in California to Jamaican parents, Powell has made it clear where his heart lies.

“I’m committed to being available for the Jamaican national team,” Powell said earlier this year. “It’s part of who I am. If I can help put Jamaican basketball on the map, I’m all in.”

His dedication offers a major boost to the Jamaica Basketball Association (JaBA), which is working to build a more competitive team for future FIBA and Olympic tournaments.

Jamal Murray – Steady and Reliable

At number 41 on the list, Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets is a proven playoff performer. He’s already played 65 career playoff games, averaging 24.2 points and 6.2 assists.

Murray, whose father is Jamaican, is best known for his clutch play alongside Nikola Jokic. Despite dealing with injuries this season, his return to form is crucial for the Nuggets’ chances at another title run.

“We’ve been through a lot as a team, and the playoffs are where we lock in,” Murray shared with media ahead of Game 1. “This is where it counts.”

Though Murray hasn’t played internationally for Jamaica, fans and JaBA officials continue to watch his career with pride.

Amen Thompson – A Rising Star with Island Ties

Coming in at No. 32, Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets is the youngest of the three but could have the biggest long-term impact.

While he hasn’t yet appeared in a playoff game, Thompson’s defensive presence and athleticism are drawing attention. In a regular-season matchup against the Warriors, he held Steph Curry to just 1-of-10 shooting—an eye-opening performance.

Born in Oakland to a family with Jamaican heritage, Thompson hasn’t declared any international team preference. However, sources close to JaBA suggest there is real hope that he could be recruited to represent Jamaica in the future.

“Representing Jamaica would be an honor,” Thompson said in a recent interview. “But right now, I’m focused on helping the Rockets go deep in the playoffs.”

Full List: ESPN’s 2025 NBA Playoff Top 50 Impact Players

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – OKC Thunder Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets Luka Dončić – Dallas Mavericks Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Cavaliers Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks Stephen Curry – Golden State Warriors Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves LeBron James – LA Lakers Jalen Brunson – New York Knicks Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics Karl-Anthony Towns – Minnesota Timberwolves Jalen Williams – OKC Thunder Kawhi Leonard – LA Clippers Cade Cunningham – Detroit Pistons Jimmy Butler – Miami Heat Evan Mobley – Cleveland Cavaliers Kristaps Porzingis – Boston Celtics Tyrese Haliburton – Indiana Pacers James Harden – LA Clippers Chet Holmgren – OKC Thunder Austin Reaves – LA Lakers Jarrett Allen – Cleveland Cavaliers Alperen Sengun – Houston Rockets OG Anunoby – New York Knicks Derrick White – Boston Celtics Darius Garland – Cleveland Cavaliers Aaron Gordon – Denver Nuggets Draymond Green – Golden State Warriors Ivica Zubac – LA Clippers Jrue Holiday – Boston Celtics Amen Thompson – Houston Rockets Paolo Banchero – Orlando Magic Bam Adebayo – Miami Heat Pascal Siakam – Indiana Pacers Ja Morant – Memphis Grizzlies Rudy Gobert – Minnesota Timberwolves Julius Randle – Minnesota Timberwolves Mikal Bridges – New York Knicks Jaren Jackson Jr. – Memphis Grizzlies Jamal Murray – Denver Nuggets Josh Hart – New York Knicks Tyler Herro – Miami Heat Luguentz Dort – OKC Thunder Al Horford – Boston Celtics Dillon Brooks – Houston Rockets Norman Powell – LA Clippers Isaiah Hartenstein – OKC Thunder Myles Turner – Indiana Pacers Franz Wagner – Orlando Magic

As the NBA playoffs begin, it’s exciting to see players of Jamaican descent recognized not just for their talent, but for their potential to inspire the next generation. With Powell ready to suit up for Jamaica and hopes rising around Amen Thompson, the island’s basketball future is looking brighter than ever.

Photo – Amen Thompson IG