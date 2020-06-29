7 Things To Do And See In Guyana - Jamaicans.com

Guyana is not one of the most visited places in the Americas, but travelers who make the effort are treated to a unique place full of interesting places to explore. Its geographic location between Brazil, Venezuela, and Suriname in South America provides ample opportunities for adventure travel and an unspoiled authenticity compared to the places more frequented by tourists. Below are some of the best places to visit.

1. Georgetown Public Market

This market is a must-see for fans of public markets. It offers the chance to partake of excellent local fruits and produce, including different types of tamarinds, mangos, and watermelons. One of the market’s best features is the Backyard Café, a local neighborhood eatery that features meals made with the fresh produce from the market.

2. St. George’s Cathedral

The cathedral is one of the top tourist attractions for visitors to Guyana. Its snow white color and unique architectural design in the Gothic style offer a special experience. The cathedral is massive and built of wood. Its construction was completed in 1892.

3. Demerara Distillers Rum Distillery

This rum distillery has been in operation since the 17th century, and its history is the history of the sugar and rum production of the country. At one time there were more than 300 sugar plantations, each of which had its own distillery. These were amalgamated into a single operation over time. Modern-day visitors to the distillery will see the last remaining distillery in Guyana. It is located on the east bank of the Demerara River, while the original stills, marques and traditions have been preserved. This distillery offers the widest select of rums with 20 different styles available.

4. Kaieteur Falls

This unique geographic attraction is the largest single-drop waterfall in the world when measured by the volume of water flowing over it. The falls are located in Kaieteur National Park on the Potaro River. The location is a part of the Amazon rainforest that is included in the Potaro-Siparuni region of Guyana.

5. Surama Village

A visit here offers a good introduction to the nation’s lifestyle and traditions. This is a village of the Macushi tribe and provides an in-depth experience of and insight into Amerindian culture.

6. Shell Beach

At this beach location, visitors can see one of the largest reptiles on the planet, the leatherback turtle. These giant turtles can weight as much as 750 kilograms and are an amazing sight to see. The beach provides one of the last wild beaches in the world. There are only a few small Amerindian settlements here, surrounded by mangrove and rainforest. AT night, jaguars still prowl the area.

7. Iwokrama Rainforest

This large expanse of rainforest comprises almost 1 million acres. It is one of the four last unspoiled tropical rainforests in the world and is a protected area in habituated by the Makushi people, who have lived in the forest for many generations. Visitors can wander the extensive trail system to discover unique plants and animals. A prime destination for naturalists and birders, the rainforest offers a real jungle experience.