Things to Do and See in St. Kitts and Nevis

The island nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis is also known as the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis, It is located in the Leeward Islands chain of the Lesser Antilles, In terms of both its area and its population, this is the smallest sovereign state in the Western Hemisphere. It is a Commonwealth realm that recognizes Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state. The city of Basseterre, the nation’s capital, is located on the larger of the two islands, St. Kitts. Nevis, the smaller island, is located about two miles southeast of St. Kitts across the channel known as “The Narrows.” The two islands were among the first to be settled by Europeans in the Caribbean region. The first British and French colonies in the Caribbean were on St. Kitts. As a result, the island of St. Kitts is sometimes called the “Mother Colony of the West Indies.” Its history and European influences make the nation the site of many fascinating places for visitors to explore as noted below.

1. Brimstone Hill Fortress (St. Kitts)

Known as “The Gibraltar of the West Indies,” this fortress location offers expansive views and excellent photo opportunities. On a clear day, it is possible to see six other islands in the Caribbean, as well as nearby towns. The fortress is one of the best=preserved in the Americas and was named a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1999.

2. Oualie Beach (Nevis)

A relaxing beach complete with an on-site bar, and the use of its comfortable chairs and hammocks is provided for free. This site also offers excellent snorkeling in the Caribbean’s clear waters, and other water sports are available at various kiosks located on the beach. Windsurfing and scuba diving, companies provide their services here.

3. Pinney’s Beach (Nevis)

The smooth sands of this beach are the color of saffron, which makes the location of the choice of many travel publications for their publicity photos. The beach is everything travelers expect, and also features ample parking close by and a variety of on-site beach snack shacks. The beach is somewhat more rustic than others in the area but offers excellent fishing and bird-watching. This is a public beach and is open all day, every day for visitors’ enjoyment.

4. Cockleshell Bay (St. Kitts)

The bay stretches for two miles and is home to some interesting beach bars, including a highly praised reggae venue. Diners can enjoy plentiful seafood options here as well. The beach gets crowded when cruise ships are in port, so getting there early in the morning is recommended. The beach is also notable for its vendors and their accompanying monkeys who offer to take photos of visitors as souvenirs.

5. Frigate Bay (St. Kitts)

This area has two separate beaches to enjoy located on a narrow strip in North Frigate Bay facing the Atlantic Ocean. The beaches feature sea grapes and coconut palms that can be climbed. South Frigate Bay is on the Caribbean side and is a dining hub offering many restaurants, bars, and popular snack shacks.

6. Royal St. Kitts Golf Club

A par-71 golf course with 10 water hazards, 80 bunkers and comprises some 125-irrigated acres overlooking the Caribbean. The course offers challenging play, and its views are amazing. The course is well-maintained with friendly and helpful staff always available. Located on the grounds of the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, there are fees to use the course, but discounts are available. Golf club rentals and lessons are also on offer.

7. St. Kitts Scenic Railway

Traveling on this railway offers an informative experience for visitors. The cars are double-decker-style and have open-air top levels. The views from the top are spectacular and provide many great opportunities for photographers to get that perfect shot. The railway route travels through old sugar cane estates, small villages, and farms, and provides excellent panoramic views of the sea. The trip is 30-miles long, with some 12 miles covered by bus instead of the train car. Complimentary drinks are provided throughout the three-hour tour.