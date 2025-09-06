10 Things to Know About From Yard, the Jamaican TV Series Pilot Now Streaming on Tubi

Jamaican stories are finding new audiences worldwide, and From Yard is one of the latest to make the leap from festival premieres to global streaming. The award-winning television pilot had its red-carpet premiere at Kingston’s Palace Cineplex in September 2023. After earning recognition on the international film festival circuit, it is now streaming for free on Tubi.

Based on playwright David G. Heron’s autobiographical novel Yardie, From Yard tells the story of his childhood in Jamaica and his adult life in New York City, where he served as a parole officer. With its strong story, respected cast, and festival success, the film’s streaming debut represents an important moment for Jamaican cinema. Here are ten things to know about From Yard.

1. Based on a True Story

The film is adapted from David G. Heron’s autobiographical novel Yardie. It follows his journey from growing up in Jamaica to navigating adulthood and professional life in New York.

2. Premiered in 2023

From Yard premiered in September 2023 at Kingston’s Palace Cineplex. Its red-carpet launch marked the beginning of a journey that has now led to international streaming on Tubi.

3. Recognition at Film Festivals

Since its premiere, the pilot has traveled the festival circuit. It won Best Short Drama at the 2024 Shoot Your Shot Film Festival, earned a Special Recognition Award at the 2025 Spotlight Short Film Awards, and was a finalist at the 2024 Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival.

4. Now Streaming on Tubi

After a successful festival run, From Yard is now available to stream internationally on Tubi. The streaming release expands its reach to audiences who did not have the chance to see it at festivals or in Kingston.

5. Shevrado Oliver in the Lead

Shevrado Oliver stars as David G. Heron. A Jamaican-born actor, Oliver has been steadily building his career with roles in Thicker Than Water and the feature film Behind Closed Doors, which earned him a 2024 Accolade Global Recognition Award.

6. Glen “Titus” Campbell’s Role

Glenroy “Titus” Campbell, a legend in Jamaican theatre and television, plays Mr. Duncan, a shopkeeper in the story. Known for his early role in the 1980s series Titus in Town, Campbell has won multiple Actor Boy Awards and was honored with Jamaica’s Order of Distinction in 2019.

Glen ‘Titus’ Campbell – Photo by Dash Productions

7. David Heron’s Dual Role

Alongside writing the source novel, David G. Heron plays Samuel Heron, the father of the lead character. He is also a celebrated playwright whose work has been performed across the Caribbean, North America, and the UK.

David Heron

8. Joe Herrera’s International Credits

Puerto Rican-American actor Joe Herrera plays Ramon Diaz, a parole officer. With film credits including Inheritance and Megaboa and TV roles in The Resident, The Family Business, and BMF, Herrera brings international recognition to the cast.

9. Darron-Ray Donaldson Expands His Career

Darron-Ray Donaldson portrays Trevor, an ambitious cousin who moves to the U.S. illegally. In addition to From Yard, Donaldson appeared in Bob Marley: One Love (2024), and has built a career in modeling and music videos with artists like Stephen Marley and Shenseea.

10. Debuts in the Series

From Yard also introduces fresh faces making their movie debuts. Adam Christian plays young David Heron in flashbacks, marking his first professional role after school theatre productions. Claire Dennison appears as Madeline Heron, Chaun Archer as Phoebe Heron, and Miranda Melhado as Lisa. Their performances add new talent to Jamaican storytelling on screen.

Where to Watch

From Yard is now available to stream for free on Tubi. Viewers can watch the one-hour pilot internationally