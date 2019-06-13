Things to See and Do in Anguilla

The Caribbean British Overseas Territory of Anguilla is one of the most northerly of the Leeward Islands in the Lesser Antilles, The territory includes the main island of Anguilla and several smaller islands and cays that do not have permanent populations. The geography offers many opportunities to enjoy its beaches and natural beauty. Some of the interesting places to visit in Anguilla are listed below.

1. Anguilla National Trust in The Valley

This small valley is the location of the country’s capital city and its commercial and geographical center. It is a good place to start explorations. The Anguilla National Trust provides a good overview of the region’s culture and history and offers useful maps and self-guided Anguilla Heritage Tour guide for visitors.

2. Shoal Bay East

Shoal Bay East presents a wide expanse of gleaming white sand considered by beach aficionados to be the best beach on the island. One of the best locations for enjoying a swim and/or sunbathing. The waters also contain some of the nicest coral gardens in Anguilla, which are home to numerous iridescent fish.

3. Meads Bay Beach

This one of the most popular beaches in Anguilla’s western end. It features a 1.5-kilometer-long stretch of white sands that is crystalline and tranquil. Perfect waters for swimming and relaxing. There are also stylish villas and resorts in the area, as well as excellent restaurants and local art studios.

4. Fountain Cavern

This cavern is located near Shoal Bay and is one of Anguilla’s cultural and natural wonders. It is the most popular destination for visitors interested in the island’s archeological discoveries. There are two freshwater pools and many Amerindian petroglyphs on view. After a descent of some300 meters, one of the area’s most interesting features is found: a stalagmite tat has been carved in the shape of the Taino Super God Jocahu. The site is thought to have been a major place of worship and pilgrimage.

5. Heritage Collection Museum

This museum offers visitors the opportunity to learn about Anguilla’s rich history. There are exhibits that feature vintage postage stamps, photographs, and documents relating to the island’s history dating from the time of the Taino people to the present.

6. Wallblake House and Warden’s Place

This plantation house was built in 1787 by a sugar planter named Will Blake. It is on of the only such houses in the Caribbean region that is still entirely intact, with its kitchen, stables, and slave quarters on view. Its large rooms display many artifacts that illustrate the history of Anguilla. Warden’s Place is another sugar plantation great house that was built in the 1780s. This structure has been rebuilt and is currently the site of a restaurant that features a 200-year=old rock oven that is used to prepare food.

7. Anguilla Dive Sites

Anguilla is located near a double-reef system that features a wide variety of coral. The location is also known for the ships that were intentionally sunk to provide artificial reef environments. There are seven underwater marine parks in the area, which offer excellent diving experiences. Divers can see turtles, garden eels, stingrays, barracudas, and sharks. At Stoney Bay Marine Park, divers can visit the wreck of the El Buen Consejo, an 18th-century Spanish galleon that sank in 1772.