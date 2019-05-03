Third World band members past and present unite For Love – The “To Gina With Love” celebration

Third World band members past and present came together under the title “Reggae Ambassadors” on April 14th, 2019 for one common goal: to celebrate Gina Jarrett Adler, ex-wife of former percussionist and band member Irvin “Carrot” Jarrett, recently deceased. Guests poured into Reign night club in Pembroke Pines, and simultaneously to The Deck in Kingston, Jamaica, to show their support for Gina who is battling Stage 4 lung cancer.

The “To Gina With Love” celebration brought former band members Keyboard player Michael “Ibo” Cooper (co founding member of TWB ) from Jamaica to perform with original drummer William “Willie” Stewart, as they joined in a love show with a current members Richard Bassie Daley on bass, AJ “Boots” Brown on Lead Vocals and special friends Guest Artists Leroy Romans on keys , Kevin Jarrett on percussions, Clarence Charles on lead guitar and Bobby Rose on vocals & rhythm guitar. I want to give a big shout out to a new artist who opened The Third World segment “ Jaz” , While in Kingston Jamaica Steven Cat Coore ( co founding member of TWB) did a Cello performance at The Deck in Kingston Jamaica accompanied by Robbie Lyn on keys . Wayne Marshall opened the Jamaican segment which was broadcast via satellite

Back at the Reign night club In Pembroke Pines the love fest was an amazing event that flowed from the moment you entered the door. Hundreds came together to celebrate Gina, in an effort to to raise funds for her much needed medical care.

A swell of harmony in love rose from the crowd in unison, chiming in to the classic tunes of 96 Degrees in the Shade, Now That We’ve Found love, Satta Massagana, Cool Meditations, Sense of Purpose, Lagos Jump, Try Jah Love, Jah Glory, Nice Up yourselve in the Riddim of life, Always Around and more. “These tunes tonight were personally selected by Gina” announced lead singer, AJ Brown.

“We’re here to show our love for Gina” said Willie Stewart, “she is the reason we came together.”

Consul General Oliver Mair, Jamaica Information Officer Cheryl Wynter, Miramar Commissioner Winston Barnes, Miami-Dade Commission hopeful Attorney Marlon Hill and wife Carla, radio host Pat Montague, and more were among the many friends and well wishers who came out to show their support.

“When I was a little girl, I would hear the saying ‘good friends are better than pocket money,’ well, I think that I am just now beginning to understand what that saying really, really means,” said Gina during her thank you speech. “I am so humbled, I am at a loss for words, and you know that I always have something to say.”

Thanks were made to the members of Third World Band past and present; to Joanne Watts for putting the “dream team” together to make the event happen; to Marco Brown, Gina’s sister Sydney, her daughters Sky and Rain, granddaughter Noa Lee, and husband Norman.

Thanks were also issued to Richard Spence from The Deck in Jamaica, Deborah Edwards, Sharon Burke, Mike Barnett, Bobby T, Dreamy Riley, Mark Swaby, Squeeze, Tyrone, the technical crew from Flow Jamaica who supplied the live stream to and from location, Shaun Marvelous, Everton Spaulding, and others.

“Your love and support will not go in vain because I am going to win this one. “

In closing, Gina shared a quote she received from a friend, “the struggle is real, but so is God.”

Donate to Gina With Love