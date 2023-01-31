This Airline Added More Flights for the Trinidad Carnival from Jamaica, U.S., Canada and Barbados

Anticipation for the Trinidad Carnival 2023 continues to build as there are more flights from Jamaica, the U.S., Canada, and Barbados for the event. To accommodate the influx of event-goers, Caribbean Airlines announced it has added extra flights.

The two-day Trinidad Carnival takes place Mon., Feb. 20 and Tues., Feb. 21, 2023. Flights are currently available for booking.

4 flights between Trinidad and Kingston, Jamaica

4 flights between Trinidad and Barbados

4 flights between Trinidad and Toronto, Canada

2 flights between Trinidad and Orlando, FL

In a statement, the airline said, “The addition of these services aligns with the airline’s commitment to improve inter-regional travel and promote seamless connectivity.”

Expectations are running particularly high as the celebration was cancelled in 2022 due to the pandemic. The carnival is attended by people from around the globe and features one of the most colorful parades in the entire world.

Also known as the Trinidad-Tobago Carnival, the festival began in the 18th century by French colonists. African slaves, forbidden to attend the activities, held their own parties called canboulay to mock the French. Those parties were instrumental in the development of calypso music. The day-long celebrations begin early and last well into the night.

The additional flights for the Trinidad Carnival by Caribbean Airlines are helping to facilitate travel to the island from Jamaica, Canada and the U.S. The annual festival is more than an event – it’s a truly unique experience.

Photo by Crystal Chance