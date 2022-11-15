This Jamaican Beach Listed as One of Traveler’s Choice 2022 Top 25 Beaches in the Caribbean

Jamaica’s Seven Mile Beach in Negril has made Traveler’s Choice 2022 list of the best 25 beaches in the Caribbean. The list is based on ratings by individuals who have actually paid a visit to each location. Commenting on Seven-Mile Beach, one traveler wrote, “Absolutely love this stretch of Jamaica. Some of the clearest turquoise water that you will experience, along with white sand as fine as sugar.”

Seven Mile Beach is a popular destination praised by visitors for its postcard-like tropical setting with clear waters, white sand, and surrounding cliffs. They also speak highly of the opportunity to pursue numerous water sports at the beach. The location comprises four miles of sandy beach with a three-mile extension into Bloody Bay. There are several popular all-inclusive resorts nearby, including the adults-only Sandals Negril. There are also family-friendly venues like Beaches Negril with its Pirate Islands waterpark that take full advantage of the shallow and calm sea waters along the shore.

Some of the chief attractions highlight the chance to swim, explore, socialize, and enjoy dining in the perfect tropical setting. There are many places to just lounge and relax, go for walk, or even nap. For adventure, there is snorkeling and scuba diving and the chance of encountering angel fish, seashores, or stingrays while viewing colorful corals and sea anemones. Other water sports available include jet skiing, kayaking, catamaran sailing, and enjoying cruises in glass-bottom boats. Many excellent dining options can be found: the seven restaurants at Sandals Negril, the nine at Beaches Negril, and the Fireman’s Lobster Bar gaining special mention from travelers. There are also many vendors at concession stands on the beach selling snacks and souvenirs. Enjoying the sunset with a Red Stripe beer at the end of the day is also a stand-out experience at Seven Mile Beach.

There are many resorts in the area that provide private beach access, but Seven Mile Beach is a public beach with lots of free access for everyone to enjoy. It is a safe family-friendly beach and large enough to avoid super-crowded conditions. Lifeguards are always on duty for the safety of swimmers.

Photo – Deposit Photos