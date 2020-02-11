This Jamaican City Is Listed As One Of The Top 12 Fishing Spots In The Caribbean

FishingBookers, a top fishing website and the largest platform in the world for the booking of fishing charters, offering over 30,000 fishing trips in 1,950 cities around the world, recently listed the 12 best fishing spots in the Caribbean in 2020. Jamaica’s Montego Bay is included in the top dozen listed. The list was compiled according to specific criteria established by FishingBookers, which considered the quality of the fishing, user reviews , and visitors’ overall experience at the various venues. In citing Montego Bay as a top site, FishingBookers noted that the location is perfect for those who want to combine a fishing trip with a tropical island vacation. In a fuller description, FishingBookers added that Christopher Columbus named the bay “Fairweather Gulf” as the area offers protection from the strong winds from the southeast that impact much of Jamaica’s southern coast. FishingBookers also stated that Montego Bay’s location is special because visitors can fish in a depth of 1,000 feet of water less than a mile from the shore. The town of Montego Bay directly faces the Cayman Trench and offers easy access to some of the deepest waters in the Caribbean Sea. Types of fish swimming in these waters include blue and white marlin, mahi-mahi, wahoo, and yellowfin tuna, grouper, snapper, amberjack and barracuda.

In addition to Montego Bay, the other top fishing sites in the Caribbean identified by FishingBookers include:

Castries, Saint Lucia

Buccoo Point, Trinidad and Tobago

St. Michael, Barbados

Freeport, Bahamas

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Fajardo, Puerto Rico

Noord, Aruba

Willemstad, Curacao

St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Jolly Harbour, Antigua and Barbuda

Photo by Mathieu Le Roux on Unsplash