This Jamaican Makes History As First Woman To Chair Saint Augustine’s University Board Of Trustees

Jamaican-born business leader Sophie L. Gibson has made history as the first woman to chair the Board of Trustees at Saint Augustine’s University (SAU), a historically Black university based in Raleigh, North Carolina. In its 158-year history, SAU has never had a woman at the helm of its Board until Gibson’s recent appointment.

Her new role comes at a pivotal moment as the university works to stabilize operations and safeguard its accreditation. For Gibson, the appointment is not just about breaking barriers—it is about honoring those who came before her and ensuring a stronger path forward for the generations to come.

Sophie L. Gibson’s Journey

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Sophie L. Gibson has built an impressive career as an entrepreneur, strategist, and author. She is the founder and CEO of VIVO360, Inc., one of the first digital marketing agencies launched by a woman of color in the United States. Since 2001, her agency has worked with major organizations including the NAACP Image Awards, the NFL, Delta Air Lines, and Spelman College.

Her work has earned numerous awards, from the AMY Award to the Communicator Gold Award of Excellence. She has also been recognized by the Atlanta Jamaican Association with the Trailblazer Award for her achievements in business and leadership.

Beyond her professional success, Gibson is an active community leader. She has served on several nonprofit boards and continues to use her expertise to support education, advocacy, and cultural representation.

Leadership and Representation

Gibson’s appointment as chair of the SAU Board of Trustees holds deep symbolic value. She shared with Jamaicans.com that her new role is more than a personal milestone—it is about representation and the legacy of women who paved the way.

“Becoming the first woman to chair the Board of Trustees at Saint Augustine’s University is more than a personal milestone—it’s a tribute to the generations of women whose strength and vision paved the way. I am honored to continue that legacy by helping guide the university into its next chapter of growth and transformation.”

She added that representation matters, especially for young women of color who may not always see themselves in leadership spaces.

“To stand as the first woman in 158 years to lead the Board of Trustees at Saint Augustine’s University is both humbling and energizing. I hope my leadership reminds young women—especially women of color—that they belong in every room where decisions are made.”

A Commitment to the Future of SAU

Saint Augustine’s University has faced challenges in recent years, particularly regarding its accreditation. Gibson has pledged to guide the Board with integrity, vision, and a commitment to students.

“Saint Augustine’s University has always been a beacon of hope, education, and opportunity. Serving as the first woman to chair its Board of Trustees is a responsibility I embrace with deep gratitude. Together, we will ensure the university continues to thrive and impact generations to come.”

Her leadership arrives as the university implements strategies to regain financial stability, strengthen governance, and continue serving its students and community.

Jamaican Roots, Global Impact

While Gibson now resides in Atlanta, her Jamaican heritage continues to shape her values and leadership style. From Kingston to the United States, she has carried forward a spirit of resilience, innovation, and cultural pride.

Her memoir, Sopossible, reflects her personal journey of overcoming challenges, embracing identity, and pursuing purpose. In many ways, her own story mirrors the resilience of the institutions and communities she serves—transforming struggles into opportunities for growth.

Photos – Sophia Gibson/Jamaicans.com