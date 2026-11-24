After more than three decades working at the intersection of international diplomacy, governance and global development, Jamaican Michelle Gyles-McDonnough has reached another significant milestone in her distinguished career. Her latest appointment as United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Development Coordination marks a new chapter in a professional journey defined by leadership, public service and contributions to international development.

Announced by UN Secretary-General António Guterres on November 11th, 2026, the appointment places Gyles-McDonnough at the helm of the United Nations Development Coordination Office (UNDCO), which oversees the coordination of UN development activities across the world.

Gyles-McDonnough has distinguished herself as a champion of Caribbean interests and an influential voice in global sustainable development, building a career marked by significant contributions to international policy and leadership at the highest levels of the United Nations.

The Making of an International Leader

Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Michelle Gyles-McDonnough grew up in a large family with five brothers and three sisters. Her father began his career as a mechanic before moving into management in Jamaica’s automotive industry, while her mother, initially a homemaker, later trained as a nurse.

Her upbringing was deeply influenced by her family’s commitment to education and community service. Her mother firmly believed that every child, particularly every girl, deserved an education, often helping children from less fortunate backgrounds with school uniforms and other necessities.

That environment helped shape Gyles-McDonnough’s belief in equality of opportunity, a principle that would later become central to her work in international development.

Her interest in international affairs was sparked during her teenage years when she visited Jamaica’s newly built conference centre. Fascinated by the country nameplates and the prospect of international negotiations taking place there, she recalled thinking, “One day I will sit behind that flag called Jamaica.”

She attended Immaculate Conception High School, where she completed her A-level studies, including French and Spanish, before leaving Jamaica to pursue higher education in the United States.

At Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania, she studied economics with a minor in French. She subsequently attended Columbia University Law School, graduating in 1992 with honours in international and foreign law. She also earned a Master’s in Public Administration from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and an Executive Education Diploma from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Her academic training in economics, law and public administration provided the foundation for a career that would eventually take her into some of the world’s most influential international institutions.

Building a Career in International Affairs

Gyles-McDonnough began her professional career practising international trade law in Washington, DC, after passing the New York Bar examination in 1992.

Her expertise soon attracted the attention of Jamaica’s ambassador to Washington, who recognised the need for specialised legal expertise as the country negotiated new trade and investment agreements. Encouraged to put her skills to work for Jamaica, she left private practice in 1994 to become the Embassy’s first legal adviser, serving until 1995.

In a 2003 interview published by the Jamaica Observer, she recalled becoming the first legal officer employed at a Jamaican diplomatic mission abroad. Her work included contributing to negotiations involving investment treaties and intellectual property agreements.

Her next major opportunity came in 1996, when she joined the Cabinet of César Gaviria, then Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS).

According to Gyles-McDonnough, she was both the only woman serving in the Cabinet and the first Caribbean national to hold such a position. Her responsibilities included advising on international trade and Caribbean economic and political affairs, as well as contributing to initiatives aimed at strengthening the organisation’s work in trade and tourism.

For Gyles-McDonnough, the position offered an opportunity to ensure that the concerns of smaller Caribbean nations were represented in international discussions.

“I saw my job as an excellent opportunity to have the perspectives of the Caribbean spoken for at the highest decision-making level in the OAS,” she told the Jamaica Observer in 2003.

Shaping Development Policy at the Highest Level

Gyles-McDonnough joined the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in 1999, taking up a position as Chief of its Sub-Regional Resource Facility for the Caribbean, where she established the organisation’s office in Trinidad and Tobago.

Over the following years, she held several senior positions across the Caribbean and Asia. Among her notable assignments was coordinating Grenada’s recovery programme following the devastation of Hurricane Ivan in 2004. She later served as UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for Barbados and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), before taking on similar responsibilities in Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam.

Her transition to the highest levels of UN leadership came somewhat unexpectedly in 2016. While serving in Southeast Asia, she received a call from a former supervisor inviting her to join incoming UN Secretary-General António Guterres’s transition team.

What was initially intended to be an eight-week assignment became eight years in New York, where she served as Director of the Sustainable Development Unit in the Executive Office of the Secretary-General.

In that capacity, she advised senior UN leadership on sustainable development priorities and contributed to reforms aimed at strengthening the organisation’s development system and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Her experience in development policy and institutional leadership led to another significant appointment in December 2024, when she was named Executive Director of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), officially assuming office in February 2025.

At UNITAR, she led an institution dedicated to strengthening the capacity of governments, organisations and individuals through training and research, helping countries develop the skills and expertise needed to address complex development challenges.

A Career Marked by Significant Achievements

Across more than three decades, Gyles-McDonnough’s career has been marked by pioneering appointments and contributions to international development, particularly in areas affecting smaller and developing nations.

Among the achievements she considers most meaningful is her work at the Organization of American States, where she contributed to efforts to integrate smaller Caribbean and Central American economies into regional and global trade. She also helped develop an initiative focused on sustainable tourism and supported the revival of an inter-American tourism congress to strengthen cooperation on tourism policy.

Her contributions to Caribbean development extended to climate advocacy, where she worked alongside regional leaders to advance discussions on the disproportionate impact of climate change on small island developing states.

In a leadership interview with De Montfort University, she highlighted her involvement in early Caribbean advocacy surrounding the importance of limiting global warming to 1.5°C and addressing loss and damage for countries particularly vulnerable to climate-related disasters.

She has also identified her work on UN development system reform as a significant professional achievement, contributing to efforts to make the organisation more effective and responsive to the needs of individual countries.

Together, these contributions demonstrate the breadth of a career that has combined international policy development with practical efforts to strengthen institutions, support vulnerable nations and improve development outcomes.

A Legacy on the Global Stage

As a teenager visiting Jamaica’s conference centre, Michelle Gyles-McDonnough imagined one day representing her country in the world of international diplomacy. Decades later, that early ambition has grown into a distinguished career at the highest levels of international leadership.

Jamaica has a long and distinguished history of contributing to international diplomacy, championing the interests of developing nations and helping shape global conversations on equality, justice and development. Despite its relatively small size, the country has produced influential diplomats, policymakers and international leaders whose contributions have earned recognition and respect far beyond its shores.

Gyles-McDonnough’s career adds another important chapter to that legacy. Her achievements reflect not only her personal dedication to public service but also Jamaica’s enduring tradition of producing leaders whose vision, expertise and commitment to humanity have made a meaningful impact on the world.

Her latest appointment as Assistant Secretary-General for Development Coordination is another moment of national pride, reinforcing Jamaica’s place in international affairs and the continuing contributions of Jamaicans to building a more equitable and sustainable world.