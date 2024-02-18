Three Great Ways To A Tranquil Marriage

Tran·quil : FREE FROM DISTURBANCE; CALM; PEACEFUL

Busy, busy and more busy seem to be the normal routine for people today. I remember a time as a young boy growing up when we had intentional quite time. I have grown to realize that quiet time will never come without intentionality. Michelle and I are involved in different ministries, we both work a regular job, we play basketball and fish. We have talked about this issue and realize that we MUST prioritize our marriage and family life or it will prioritize itself the wrong way.

Life is filled with noise. Human noise, TV noise, Cellphone noise, noise from commute, and the list goes on. Busyness can be good, yet it can become a disaster to any marriage relationship if not kept in check. Life does not have the capability to put things in order of importance, so husbands and wives must be the ones to put life in order based on priority. The tendency to just live is what has devastated many marriage relationships, robbing husbands and wives of quality time needed to spend with God and each other.

In our twenty three years of marriage, Michelle and I have come to realize that noise and intimacy are very big opposites. We have seen that noise and chaos drowns out tranquility needed for intimate conversations and quality time we need to grow our marriage. You may be in a place of chaos in your marriage relationship right now and do not understand why. But there is a way out to allow you to enjoy a marriage without the noise and chaos. You can experience tranquility in your marriage but you must commit to making these three intentional moves.

Turn Off The Television

It was not until Michelle and I decide to turn of television for a year that our marriage relationship start to get better. Not that you have to completely turn it off like we did but your marriage relationship is much more important to focus on than all the garbage you may be taking in over and over again. The time spent watching TV, even together, can unknowingly rob you of quality quiet time to build your relationship through intimacy with God and each other.

Put Away The Cell Phones

Are all your family members together at home? Are you and your spouse at home together? Friends and extended family are important but constant interference from hundred of group texts you have to read through and respond to is definitely a killer when you don’t intentionally restrict screen time. When one spouse spends most of the time on the cellphone that constantly beeps or rings, the other spouse is left to either spend time on the phone also or sit waiting. Putting the cell phone away for a period of time takes intentionality and it is paramount that husbands and wives make this move to enjoy some peace and quiet time together. A marriage relationship is not a marriage relationship without time together uninterrupted. Remember the aim is to become one. Your spouse deserves your undivided attention and so do you.

Spend Time In The Bible Together

There is power in studying the word of God together as a married couple. This is where you both learn how to be a husband and a wife in the first place. Without the knowledge of how to love and respect each other you cannot love and respect each other. You must know love to show love. The idea of love today is mixed with trial and error leading to divorce all around because of ignorance of what love really is. When husband wife search the Bible for answers on marriage and apply these answers, the marriage experiences such heights of TRANQUILITY, LOVE, JOY AND HARMONY.

Let these power moves be a topic of peaceful discussion with each other as you apply them to your marriage relationship. You will not be disappointed. It may not be easy in the beginning but as you lovingly hold each other accountable it becomes easier as you both aim to achieve this goal for the sake of a really rewarding result. Michelle and I did it. God is using us mightily in the Ministry Of Marriage and we are enjoying every moment of it. Our prayer is for the strength for each married couple reading this article to apply these decisions to have a much better marriage. Every marriage can be better and SOMETIMES THE WORSE COMES BEFORE THE BETTER. Huddle up and live!

Photo – Deposit Photos