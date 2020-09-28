Three Jamaican Bed and Breakfast listed on Top 25 Caribbean List for Tourists in 2020

Three bed and breakfast venues in Jamaica are listed by travel site TripAdvisor’s list of the Top 25 B&Bs in the Caribbean for 2020. The Blue House Boutique Bed and Breakfast was ranked at Number 13, followed by Great Huts at Number 14, and Polkerris Bed and Breakfast at Number 19.

The Blue House Boutique Bed and Breakfast is located in Ocho Rios and has been described as offering the authentic and upscale atmosphere of the island. The cozy and elegant accommodation was called a “hidden gem” by visitors, who also noted its excellent dining opportunities that could become the highlight of a trip to Jamaica. Especially cited was the Signature no menu breakfasts and three-course dinners featured by The Barefoot Chef. Meals are served family-style with other guests, or visitors can provide their special preferences for custom-designed meals.

Great Huts in Port Antonio is located 100 feet above the blue waters of Bost Bay in a lush, forest environment. There are 17 bamboo huts, and a unique village resort – the Royal House of Great Huts Resort – that is designed as a celebration of Jamaica’s West African ancestry and the art and wisdom of the Rastafarian culture. This is an intimate eco-resort that features a private beach, as well as two cliff-side swimming pools that offer expansive views of the Caribbean Sea. Many of the art, décor, and furnishings of Great Huts have been handcrafted by local Jamaican artisans.

Polkerris Bed and Breakfast is located in Montego Bay and includes Polkerris and Vista de la Bahia, two villas set on a hillside with spectacular views of the harbor in Montego Bay. The venue is situated less than a half-mile from the popular Doctor’s Cave Beach and close to the so-called “Hip Strip” in the city of Montego Bay and its numerous shops and restaurants. All rooms are air-conditioned and include en-suite bathrooms, television, refrigerator, safe, and ironing board. Also included are a full breakfast featuring many Jamaican and international dishes to enjoy.

Source: Trip Advisor