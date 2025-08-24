Island SPACE Caribbean Museum’s annual HERS: Honoring Exceptionally Regal Sisters event once again shined a light on the remarkable contributions of Caribbean women across South Florida. At the 2025 celebration, held at the Colony West Golf Club in Tamarac, three Jamaican women stood out for their exceptional leadership, cultural impact, and dedication to community empowerment.
The event, attended by more than 300 guests, was a colorful blend of culture, fashion, and inspiration. With an atmosphere that combined elegance and sisterhood, HERS 2025 recognized women making a difference in diverse fields—from education and health advocacy to entrepreneurship and the arts. For these three Jamaican women, the honor was both a celebration of their individual journeys and an acknowledgment of their shared commitment to uplifting others.
Maisie McNaught – Preserving Culture Through Fashion and Service
Born in St. Andrew, Jamaica, Maisie McNaught has devoted her life to empowering others through education, culture, and style. As founder of Kulture Klothes, one of South Florida’s pioneering African and Caribbean boutiques, she has used fashion as a means of telling cultural stories. Her theatrical productions, such as Queens of Africa, have celebrated heritage while inspiring pride within the community.
Maisie’s leadership extends far beyond the fashion world. She founded the Step in Time rite of passage program for young girls and has been actively involved with organizations such as Unity of Miami Gardens, the Caribbean Advisory Council, and Rotary. Her long-standing dedication has earned her numerous recognitions for her role in promoting cultural heritage and community empowerment.
Andrea Hall – Advocacy and Entrepreneurship with Heart
Andrea Hall, from Kingston, Jamaica, is a businesswoman and community leader whose work is deeply rooted in compassion and service. As Executive Director of Shak’s Hope Sickle Cell Foundation, she continues the legacy of her late daughter, Shakira Martin, Miss Jamaica Universe 2011, by supporting those affected by Sickle Cell Disease.
Her entrepreneurial ventures, including Fandangles Boutique and Andy’s FUN Punch, reflect her creativity and drive. In addition, Andrea serves actively with Jamaican Women of Florida and Kiwanis, using her leadership to inspire and uplift others. Her journey demonstrates the power of turning personal loss into purposeful action.
Sharon Wiles – Building Minds and Communities
Hailing from Manchester, Jamaica, Sharon Wiles is known for her work in education, mentorship, and community service. Through the Sharon Wiles Foundation and Chess Witts Academy, she provides chess education and wellness programs to youth and seniors in Broward County, promoting both strategic thinking and emotional well-being.
For over two decades, Sharon has served the homeless in Fort Lauderdale, offering compassion and practical support. Her outreach includes mental health programs, mentorship for underserved communities, and gospel ministry. Her work reflects a belief in empowering individuals through knowledge, care, and faith.
A Broader Celebration of Caribbean Excellence
While the spotlight was on these three outstanding Jamaican women, the HERS 2025 celebration also honored other Caribbean women whose achievements span various industries and community initiatives. Each honoree was recognized with awards from local and national leaders, underscoring the importance of celebrating women who lead, inspire, and serve.
Other 2025 HERS Honorees:
- Alicia Couri
- Tamara Beliard Rodriguez
- Dr. Pat Morris
- Guithele Ruiz-Nicolas
- Kathy Wint
- Mary Sol Gonzalez
- Monefe Young
- Shedly Casseus Parnther
- Yolanda Cash Jackson
Photo – Island Space/Facebook