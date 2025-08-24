Island SPACE Caribbean Museum’s annual HERS: Honoring Exceptionally Regal Sisters event once again shined a light on the remarkable contributions of Caribbean women across South Florida. At the 2025 celebration, held at the Colony West Golf Club in Tamarac, three Jamaican women stood out for their exceptional leadership, cultural impact, and dedication to community empowerment.

The event, attended by more than 300 guests, was a colorful blend of culture, fashion, and inspiration. With an atmosphere that combined elegance and sisterhood, HERS 2025 recognized women making a difference in diverse fields—from education and health advocacy to entrepreneurship and the arts. For these three Jamaican women, the honor was both a celebration of their individual journeys and an acknowledgment of their shared commitment to uplifting others.

(L to R) Island SPACE Caribbean Museum Co-founder Calibe Thompson, Andrea Hall, City of Tamarac Commissioner Morey Wright and City of Tamarac Mayor Michelle J. Gomez.- Photo by David I. Muir (L to R) Island SPACE Caribbean Museum Co-founder Calibe Thompson, Sharon Wiles, City of Tamarac Commissioner Morey Wright and City of Tamarac Mayor Michelle J. Gomez. – Photo by David I. Muir (L to R) Island SPACE Caribbean Museum Co-founder Calibe Thompson, Maisie McNaught, City of Tamarac Commissioner Morey Wright and City of Tamarac Mayor Michelle J. Gomez.– Photo by David I. Muir

Maisie McNaught – Preserving Culture Through Fashion and Service

Born in St. Andrew, Jamaica, Maisie McNaught has devoted her life to empowering others through education, culture, and style. As founder of Kulture Klothes, one of South Florida’s pioneering African and Caribbean boutiques, she has used fashion as a means of telling cultural stories. Her theatrical productions, such as Queens of Africa, have celebrated heritage while inspiring pride within the community.

Maisie’s leadership extends far beyond the fashion world. She founded the Step in Time rite of passage program for young girls and has been actively involved with organizations such as Unity of Miami Gardens, the Caribbean Advisory Council, and Rotary. Her long-standing dedication has earned her numerous recognitions for her role in promoting cultural heritage and community empowerment.

Andrea Hall – Advocacy and Entrepreneurship with Heart

Andrea Hall, from Kingston, Jamaica, is a businesswoman and community leader whose work is deeply rooted in compassion and service. As Executive Director of Shak’s Hope Sickle Cell Foundation, she continues the legacy of her late daughter, Shakira Martin, Miss Jamaica Universe 2011, by supporting those affected by Sickle Cell Disease.

Her entrepreneurial ventures, including Fandangles Boutique and Andy’s FUN Punch, reflect her creativity and drive. In addition, Andrea serves actively with Jamaican Women of Florida and Kiwanis, using her leadership to inspire and uplift others. Her journey demonstrates the power of turning personal loss into purposeful action.

Sharon Wiles – Building Minds and Communities

Hailing from Manchester, Jamaica, Sharon Wiles is known for her work in education, mentorship, and community service. Through the Sharon Wiles Foundation and Chess Witts Academy, she provides chess education and wellness programs to youth and seniors in Broward County, promoting both strategic thinking and emotional well-being.

For over two decades, Sharon has served the homeless in Fort Lauderdale, offering compassion and practical support. Her outreach includes mental health programs, mentorship for underserved communities, and gospel ministry. Her work reflects a belief in empowering individuals through knowledge, care, and faith.

A Broader Celebration of Caribbean Excellence

While the spotlight was on these three outstanding Jamaican women, the HERS 2025 celebration also honored other Caribbean women whose achievements span various industries and community initiatives. Each honoree was recognized with awards from local and national leaders, underscoring the importance of celebrating women who lead, inspire, and serve.

Other 2025 HERS Honorees:

Alicia Couri

Tamara Beliard Rodriguez

Dr. Pat Morris

Guithele Ruiz-Nicolas

Kathy Wint

Mary Sol Gonzalez

Monefe Young

Shedly Casseus Parnther

Yolanda Cash Jackson

Photo – Island Space/Facebook