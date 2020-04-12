Three Power Moves For Every Couple Amidst COVID-19

First it was the pause button, then the reset button was pressed. God has pushed the reset button bringing a shift in our nation for the better, but satan has tried to counter by instilling fear and worry into the heart of man, including married couples.

As my wife and I work remotely in our home, a sense of abnormality has risen bringing bouts of discomfort and questioning. Social distancing is the new trend like it or not. Masks have become the highest demand of the century with fear of exposure if not worn. I personally find myself covering up and encouraging my wife and son to do the same.

The truth is, PANDEMIC can dictate life-choices, sending the mind wandering in places where God tells us not to go. “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” 2nd Timothy 1:7. Your mind has power when it is sound….. (other words for sound mind) are healthy, stable, balanced. There is a reason God tells us this truth to follow. God knows tomorrow before tomorrow comes. Covid-19 was already known by God and He is allowing it for numerous reasons which are for the good of every man, woman, married or single.

I realize that God has PRESSED THE RESET BUTTON in our nation and every married couple is affected. God is pulling us back into the garden where life and marriage all began. Now that we are locked down in our homes, there is a great opportunity we must not miss. God has given us a spirit of power. Here are three power moves every couple must make even in the midst of covid-19’s lockdown…..

DO HEART SURGERY ON EACH OTHER

Love is perfecting when it comes from a honest spouse and is received well by the other spouse when meant for good. Being locked in with each other creates the atmosphere where you can be each other’s accountability partner. You are soul-mates so search each other’s hearts and tell each other where there can be a change of heart for the better of the marriage. Be open to hear your flaws and be open to do all you can to change. Not only will your marriage flourish, but the atmosphere opens up for the naked truth about each other, creating a deep intimacy in the relationship. Just make a vow to keep each other’s heart protected.

DEVELOP A MIND OF CHRIST

Millions are going crazy in their minds all over the world because of fear of this coronavirus. Fear (false evidence appearing real) will cripple your mind if you let it. The fear of the virus is more dangerous than the virus itself. The truth is there is no reason to fear when you are in Christ. Now is a great time to pray with and for each other to develop a mind that says, “I will not fear.” Be a source of encouragement for each other. Where there is unity there is strength. When you have a mind of Christ you think like Christ thinks. “Do not fear what they (the world) fear, and do not dread it” Isaiah 8:12. Spending time in fervent prayer together as a married couple drowns out thoughts of fear while developing Christlike thoughts. Your marriage relationship will be free of the negatives of the virus that can clog the flow of your relationship.

TURN UP THE MARITAL TEMPERATURE

God has done and continues to do so many great things amidst this virus. The enemy meant bad but what the enemy meant for bad God turns into good. God has pressed the pause button in this season and has now pushed the reset button. Time appears to have stopped for moment, restaurants only allow take out orders, movie theatres closed, social mingling has changed to distancing, church services are now virtual, and HOME HAS BECOME THE ESCAPE to living a normal life. Michelle and I are working from home in this season and has been “the best thing since cook food.” We have not gotten a chance to spend so much time together until now. Time has stopped to wait for us to catch up on our relationship. Quality time has become a shining LOVE LANGUAGE in our relationship. This is the time for you and yours to cultivate a stronger marriage. There are countless hours in these days to be creative in your relationship, doing the things you could not get time to do prior to Covid-19. Snuggle up beside your spouse and live the married life that God intended….God has stopped time for you to catch up with each other. Do not miss the great opportunities in the midst of this seemingly ugly season.

I pray every married couple reading this article will apply these power moves and experience joy in their relationship despite a time of chaos and uncertainty. Trust God, He is doing a great thing that will be revealed when this season passes over.

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim's passion is marriage and family. He and his wife of twenty years, Michelle

He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. Carim is now on his third book, PURITY IN PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men's ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has lead him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He has been on various radio and TV stations in different parts of the country speaking and interviewing on the topic of marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God's image.

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families. Visit his website, Facebook page and the MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE Facebook page for updates.