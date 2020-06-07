Three Reasons Your Spouse Needs Salvation - Jamaicans.com

The 4:30am wake up call Monday to Friday still brings back memories. Those memories were sour as a child but have now turned into sweetness as a man of God, husband and father today. I still get vivid imagery of the family gathering in our living room doing family devotion as a seven year old. I would frown back then when time to get out of bed to join the rest of the family as we would read the Bible together and pray to start our day. My grands, Oscar and Gloria, really led a radical Christian life and left a legacy for the rest of the family to accept Christ and live that same lifestyle. They are now resting and rejoicing in streets of glory in Heaven.

We are living in perilous times. The world is digging through rubbles of uncertainty. Husbands and wives are at odds ends with decision making as to whether to venture out into the cold season of viruses or to stay indoors and wait. My wife and I have been in constant prayer with our only son, Tyler, for revelation and clarity in this season while using Godly wisdom.

The one thing we know for sure is, there is peace in knowing beyond the shadow of a doubt, that you are saved by the blood of Jesus and will go to Heaven when either you or your spouse leaves this earth. But there are many husbands and wives living without that assurance of Heaven. In some cases, one spouse is saved and the other is not or both are not. Either way, there is danger lurking in the marriage that can lead to disaster and loss. Every spouse needs salvation. Here are three reasons for this fact:

HELL’S REALITY HEAVEN’S FREEDOM

Whether one year or fifty years of marriage, it is every couple’s desire to live together forever when they get married with right motives. The morbid thought of separation through death is not a forefront thought, although a reality. Death carries an ugly sting when a husband or wife is not saved from sin. To the contrary, death loses it’s ugly sting when both husband and wife receive the gift of salvation.

Luke 17:34 34I tell you, on that night two people will be in one bed; one will be taken and the other left.

The harsh reality is, a husband and wife can go to sleep and one can be taken and the other left…..left behind!!!

Nobody knows when but everybody hears that Christ will return one day. Not everybody believes but it is better to be ready and be wrong than to not be ready and be right about His return. There is nothing more reassuring than to know that both you and your spouse will go to Heaven. There is nothing more devastating than knowing that a spouse missed Heaven and enters everlasting torment of hell. Praying and believing for an unsaved spouse to receive salvation is a vital part of the expression of love for your spouse.

WHERE TWO OR THREE ARE GATHERED

A true marriage relationship is like a three-strand cord that is not easily broken. God, husband and wife wins over satan anyday. Often times this reality becomes unreal in marriage relationships because one spouse is saved and the other is not. When three strands of hair are braided together the braid is strong. When one strand gets loose the whole braid usually breaks apart.

When one spouse serves Christ and the other doesn’t there is confusion in the gathering. Matthew 18:20 New International Version (NIV)

20 For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.” When both husband and wife are living Christ centered life, they invite the presence of God into their time of prayer together. The greatest marriages are the ones in which both husband and wife receive the free gift of salvation through Jesus.

SIN’S UGLY SEPARATION

Committing sin is an ugly experience that grieves God. Living in sin is a dangerous lifestyle that separates you from God. When one spouse is living a Godly life and the other a sinful lifestyle, the trainwreck in the marriage is sadly evident.

A lifestyle of sin battling against a lifestyle of Godliness is like darkness fighting to turn off light, and although light always wins it is a senseless battle that often times lead to blackout periods in the marriage. The ugly truth is, a spouse living a life of sin often times causes turmoil in the union because of the subtle and unknowning leading of the enemy. Salvation will allow for a victorious marriage whereas sin leads to death blows to the marriage.

IF YOU ARE A HUSBAND OR WIFE LIVING FOR CHRIST, THANK GOD FOR SALVATION. IF YOUR HUSBAND OR WIFE IS LIVING A LIFE OUTSIDE OF A RELATIONSHIP WITH CHRIST YOU ARE PRIVILEDGED WITH THE OPPORTUNITY TO PRAY FOR THEIR SALVATION BEFORE CHRIST RETURNS. THERE IS A DAY COMING WHEN CHRIST WILL RAPTURE HIS CHURCH. THE MORBID TRUTH IS, A SPOUSE THAT DIES WITHOUT SALVATION IS A SPOUSE THAT SPENDS ETERNITY IN HELL WITH EVERLASTING FIRE.

GOD WISHES THAT NONE SHOULD PERISH. John 3:16 16For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

My prayer for every couple is that you accept Christ and experience life both in marriage and in Heaven when Christ returns.

