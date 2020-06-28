Three Signs Your Marriage Is Distracted - Jamaicans.com

Distractions cause major hiccups in communication, concentration, and just about every attempt at an accomplishment. Marriages suffer greatly today because distractions are overpowering focus and priority. Priorities cannot suffer at the hands of distractions without a driver of those distractions. A pen needs a hand to write just as a car needs a driver to drive.

I remember the days of the good old home telephones that sat on the side table quietly until it would ring or a call needs to be made. It couldn’t go anywhere it pleases and only used when needed.

Today, phones, tablets, and laptops go everywhere couples go. They have become pretty much a part of the family. People go crazy if a cell is forgotten at home. I personally got ran off the road by a cellphone user driving and texting. It is like another major pandemic called “addiction to the gadget.” If a marriage relationship is to work according to the creator of marriage, priorities cannot be allowed to suffer at the hands of distractions. Here are four signs your marriage is distracted:

HINDERED CONVERSATIONS

Facial expressions tell a lot. The use of the gadget has sadly been aloud to replace quality conversations. Every marriage needs quality conversations to survive and thrive. A marriage without effective communication is like a river filled with stones but no water…..it runs dry. There is just something abnormal to see a couple leave home to go out to eat at a restaurant, yet they are both looking at their cellphones constantly. Uninterrupted conversations lead to greater intimacy in marriage but only happens when there is little to no distraction.

OFFLINE PRIORITIES

Prioritizing is one of the greatest tools when implemented into a marriage and family life. With so much chaos and busyness it is almost impossible to get the real important things done. Your marriage and family are at that high place of importance. Quite often the social media of today take the place of the time spent building a healthy marriage and family. Any order flipped causes a domino effect of chaos and disorder. A marriage placed at its rightful place in life is a healthy marriage with blooming results of peace and joy.

EVERYWHERE YOU GO THEY GO

Everywhere you look today there are signs saying, “PUT IT DOWN, IT CAN WAIT.” These signs tell drivers to put the cellphone away while driving to prevent disaster from a traffic accident that can lead to death. The same way, the use of the gadgets can wait while with your spouse and children. It used to be where families sit at the dinner table and have a great family time uninterrupted. These were great times to hear each other’s heart. Not many couples or families exercise this well needed move anymore. The needed conversations are now reduced to silence due to busyness of gadget use or just sitting in different areas having dinner. Anything consistently good leads to great outcomes. The dinner table must be a place free of distractions to hear each other’s voice and heart.

The greatest marriages are the ones that are free of distractions, prioritized and worked on. A distraction is made to take the focus off what is important. Typically, whatever is important is where your priority is placed. When your spouse’s love tank is full the marriage sky rockets but it is impossible to spend time with each other while spending time with distractions from a gadget. Treat the gadget like it is, a gadget. Treat your spouse with priority and watch your marriage grow and flourish beyond you could ever imagine. Make your marriage top priority following your relationship with Christ, as this is the order of life that God gives for a great and peaceful life.

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife of twenty years, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE AIRS ON Omega Radio Broadcasting Network every Saturday at 3:30 pm ET….101.9FM, 102.3FM or 103.9FM covering as far South as Miami Dade County and as far North as New York. Listen from ANYWHERE by free mobile app….W.O.I.B. as Carim and his wife MARRIAGE.

He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. Carim is now on his third book, PURITY IN PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has lead him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He has been on various radio and TV stations in different parts of the country speaking and interviewing on the topic of marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families. Visit his website, Facebook page, and the MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE Facebook page for updates.