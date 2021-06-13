Three Solid Reasons Marriages Need Godly Connection

My home church in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, usually provides an opportunity to have dinner at the church, especially for those coming directly from work. While having dinner I remember one of my younger church brothers coming to sit with me and engaged me in conversation. He asked me one of the most important questions. “What should you look for in a wife?” Without much thought I boldly answered, “make sure she loves the Lord with all her heart, mind, soul and strength.” I further explained that if she does then she will really love him as a husband. I don’t think he was expecting such a spiritual answer but it is the reality.

God reminds us in John 15:5, I am the vine, you are the branches; the one who remains in Me, and I in him bears much fruit, for apart from Me you can do nothing.

Your marriage is a branch of God’s creation. God created marriage. Your marriage cannot survive without the Vine just as you cannot survive without food.

Every marriage faces a season in the wilderness. Every spouse will be in a valley in their marriage at some point. When Michelle and I faced our valley season we had no other way out but through a connection with God. We would watch television shows, movies, basketball games while sitting in the sofa together but we were not really together. When hard times hit we all tend to turn to things to block out the trouble, but a temporary fix is not the solution. Michelle and I had to face the reality that only spending time together with God will bring us out of the valley of the shadow of death in our marriage back then. We actually decided to turn of television for a year and spend more time together seeking God through bible study and prayer at home. Your first ministry starts at home as husband and wife. Many are going through valley after valley in their marriages and do not see a way out. The highway that leads you to the mountain top in your marriage is through Godly connection. If you do not see that reality, here are three solid reasons.

VALUE AND SECURITY IN MARRIAGE COME FROM GOD

Many marriages don’t last because one spouse relies on the other to complete the need for value and feeling secured in the marriage relationship. This is a huge burden for any human to carry. God alone has the full capability to allow you to feel valued and secured. Your imperfect spouse cannot fill this void you may have but God can when you allow him. David reminds us in Psalm 16:5, “LORD YOU ALONE ARE MY PORTION AND MY CUP; YOU MAKE MY LOT SECURE.”

MARRIAGE MUST DEMONSTRATE GOD’S LOVE

Revelation is a powerful thing. When something is revealed it feels like the whole world has opened up for all to see hidden agendas. Many get married without knowing the real reason for getting married. There is a purpose for which God created marriage; it is part of His ordained plan to provide the world with a picture of His love for men and women. Marriage becomes the means for married couples to demonstrate their love for God. Once this truth is revealed to spouses and put into action, the marriage explodes into joy, peace, and love. When both spouses have a solid relationship with God, the marriage becomes the center piece that reveals God’s love. Without a Godly connection, the marriage crumbles and God’s love remains hidden.

THE JOURNEY TO ONE-FLESH WILL SEEM EXTREMELY LONG

It is devastating when a spouse is “married singly.” The question becomes, “why did I get married?” Statistics show an extreme amount of married couples feeling alone in the marriage.

Genesis 2:21-24 “The LORD God caused the man to fall into a deep sleep; and while he was sleeping, he took one of the man’s ribs and then closed up the place with flesh. 22Then the LORD God made a woman from the rib he had taken out of the man, and he brought her to the man. 23The man said, “This is now bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh; she shall be called ‘woman,’ for she was taken out of man.” 24That is why a man leaves his father and mother and is united to his wife, and they become one flesh.”

The heart of marriage is at the above verses in the Bible. It is the will of God that man and woman journey together in marriage to become one flesh. This is a mystery that can only be revealed and lived out in your marriage when you and spouse are both connected to God through a close relationship with Him. Knowing about God is good but knowing God personally is like Heaven on earth. When both spouses seek to know God through constant connection by firstly, accepting Christ as Lord and Savior of their lives and reading the Bible together, praying together, and living a Godly life together, the ONE-FLESH movement becomes easier and the journey to becoming that one flesh become shorter.

The hope and prayer of Michelle and I is that every spouse, married couple or single planning marriage will be encouraged by this article and will allow God to lead their lives and marriages. You will not be disappointed when you keep a Godly connection in your marriage. It is a must for your marriage to be the way God say it should. It will allow your marriage relationship to experience what God wishes, for peace, love, joy and harmony. All else is a domino effect of chaos, constant quarrels and unnecessary fights that can further lead to what God hates and what will devastate not only you, but your spouse and children….that ugly thing called DIVORCE. Keep in close connection with God as husband and wife and expericen real life in your marriage.

About The Author



Carim Hyatt

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife of twenty years, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a brand new radio talk show reaching as far south as Miami and as far north as Orlando. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. Carim is now on his third book, PURITY IN PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has lead him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families. Visit his website for updates. Read all marriage articles on Jamaicans.com

Visit our new website: www.MarriageVantagePoint.com

Listen to our weekly podcasts: https://anchor.fm/carim-hyatt