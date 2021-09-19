Three Words Of Counsel For An Unloved Wife

Trusting a thief to give advice on being fair is like diving in a pool with no water. There will be breakage of bones and possible death. Just the same, taking counsel about love from one filled with hate is like eating poison and expect to live. “Blessed is the one who walks NOT in the counsel of the ungodly,” Psalm 1:1.

Marriage cannot survive without the food that it feeds on. Every wife feeds on love from their husbands just as every husband feeds on respect from their wives. This is just the truth that every married couple has to face and accept if they wish for a great marriage.

Many marriages are struggling under the lack of either of the two keys, especially in today’s society. Husbands are facing rejection from their wives just as wives are living with husbands who do not show love. This is the exact opposite of what marriage needs to be great, yet the deception has been accepted and marriages are failing left, right and center today. It does not have to be that way. My last article gave some encouragement for a rejected husband. This article is giving words of encouragement for any wife feeling unloved. For clarification, feeling unloved is different from being abused. If you are an abused wife this article is not written to encourage staying in that abusive situation. Seek Godly counsel. Now here are three words of advise for any wife feeling unloved in marriage.

KNOW YOUR TRUE SOURCE

A human being is just that, a human being. God made your husband and told him to love you like Christ loves the church, but maybe your husband does not know how to really love like Christ. Is your husband following Christ himself? Do you know Christ yourself? Many marriages fail because of a lack of knowledge of real marriage. Your true source of love comes directly from a close relationship with Christ.

Your husband needs to know Christ in order to love like Christ. Pray for your husband to allow Christ to lead him while maintaining your relationship with Christ while you wait for Christ to change your husband. Confidence in Christ gives you peace even while waiting for an unloving husband to change. Allow a heart of compassion for your unloving husband to drive you to prayer for him.

EXPECT IT TO HAPPEN

Prayer without faith blocks the answer to prayer. Many believe in God but not believe God. If you wish to see God change your husband you must believe it will happen for it to happen. When you sit on a chair you expect it to hold up your weight……when you pray for change you must expect the change to happen. It will happen in God’s perfect timing.

MAINTAIN YOUR CONFIDENCE

There is a clear distinction between confidence and pride. The latter will destroy your marriage. Pride is a killer while confident humility brings life to your spirit. Maintain a healthy spirit…a spirit of true confidence in who you are in Christ. As a wife you are not identified by your husband, you are identified with Christ, although you called to respect your husband.

When Theresa felt no love from her husband Tom, she hit back with disrespectful words that threw darts into any opportunity for Tom to start showing love to Theresa. The more you feed fire with kerosene oil the more the fire sets ablaze. Maintain your peace while remaining confident that your husband will change. Why? If you are praying for him to change, God will place him in situations to bring change, not you. Peace comes from a close relationship with Christ. Make Christ your husband while waiting for your husband to be changed by Christ. This is your true source of confidence while living in marriage.

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God's image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom. Carim's passion is marriage and family. He and his wife of twenty years, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a brand new radio talk show reaching as far south as Miami and as far north as Orlando. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. Carim is now on his third book, PURITY IN PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men's ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has lead him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God's image.

Photo – Deposit Photos